Therein lies the rub. In the world of sprawling comic-book universes, the tangled web between Sony’s Marvel-verse and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is especially perplexing. Because Holland’s Peter Parker is part of the MCU, any appearance he would make in Sony’s other Marvel films would seem to retroactively rope in characters like Hardy’s Venom and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven in the MCU as well — but Marvel Studios is only a producing partner with Sony on the Holland movies. Confusing things even further, the first trailer for “Morbius” teased an appearance by Michael Keaton, who played the Spider-Man villain Vulture in the Sony/Marvel Studios co-production “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”