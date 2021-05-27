Cancel
Wichita, KS

Severe storms bring strong winds, power outages to Wichita area

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms moved through south central Kansas late Wednesday night and early Thursday, bringing strong winds that brought down power lines and caused power outages in the area. A wind gust of 69 miles an hour was reported at Jabara Airport, with reports of 59 mph at Eisenhower National Airport...

Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Kansas storms cause flooding, evacuations, rescues

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to communities in north central Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches were reported across the area, and flood warnings were issued for Osborne, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline counties. Water rescues were reported in Natoma, in Osborne County, with...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Wichita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while t-storms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: T-storms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

More afternoon scattered storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A stationary front draped across Kansas, will be the focus of more storms today and tonight. Last night and early this morning thunderstorms produced between 5-8″ of rainfall across north-central Kansas, with numerous reports of flooding and flash flooding in Saline, Ottawa and Lincoln Counties. The rain finally ended around 6am however water rescues and high water remained in many locations. Warm humid conditions will contribute to more storms later today and overnight. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am Monday for several counties in western Kansas where more heavy rain is expected later tonight.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Weather forecast for Wichita

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Derby...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Leon, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Southern Harvey County in south central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maize, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bentley, Sedgwick, Halstead and Newton. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 12 and 30. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.