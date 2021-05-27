Cancel
AgreeYa Solutions Launches Latest QuickApps 6.15 Update for SharePoint

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, is pleased to announce the launch of QuickApps 6.15, the latest version of its no-code SharePoint application development and customization solution. The new QuickApps release accelerates SharePoint development helping organizations create applications like project management, customer relationship management and help desk systems that are easily supported, maintained and upgraded.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharepoint#Data Management#Software Development#Enterprise Applications#Enterprise Data#Software Applications#Quickapps#Marketing Technology News#Vizio#Omnichannel Advertising#People Picker Control#Churnzero#Kpi#Martech Interview#Sharepoint Data#Customization Solution#Launches#Workflows#Data Users#Application Development
