AgreeYa Solutions Launches Latest QuickApps 6.15 Update for SharePoint
AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, is pleased to announce the launch of QuickApps 6.15, the latest version of its no-code SharePoint application development and customization solution. The new QuickApps release accelerates SharePoint development helping organizations create applications like project management, customer relationship management and help desk systems that are easily supported, maintained and upgraded.martechseries.com