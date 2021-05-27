Cancel
Harriette Cole: I make beautiful music but these lazy rappers get famous

By Harriette Cole
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that I am compromising my art for the consumer. I’m a hip-hop artist, and I make what I would describe as “conscious rap.” I know that conscious rap is hit-or-miss in 2021, but I’m losing my patience a little. I keep watching rappers with no lyrical...

#Rap Music#Beautiful Music#Rappers#Recreational Marijuana#Soul Music#Famous People#Beautiful People#Dreamleapers#Conscious Rap#Artists#Hits#Dead Prez#Smoking#Questions#Today#Frequent Users
MusicGoshen News

HARRIETTE COLE: Musician balances real life and passion

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It’s hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man’s game. I don’t want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? — Struggling Artist.
MinoritiesGoshen News

HARRIETTE COLE: Co-worker appropriates Black culture

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a non-Black co-worker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I’ve even caught him casually using a few slurs when he’s speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn’t really have any Black friends from what I can see. I’m offended by the fact that he’s adopted parts of Black culture that perpetuate negative stereotypes. Everything about the way he carries himself and acts around other people is racist. How should I address this situation? — Cultural Appropriation.
Musicsjpl.org

Make Music Day

"Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time." This quote, attributed to neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat, succinctly describes the artistry of music. Whether a top 40 hit with a pulsing beat or a melancholy melody from a string quartet, there is a song for every time, place, and mood. While silence can be golden, music can be any hue, and that is something worth celebrating.
Relationship AdviceGoshen News

HARRIETTE COLE: Aspiring musician wants to keep relationship private

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the "single girl" image will help build a male fanbase. I don't want to jeopardize a following before it even begins, but I also do not want to hurt my relationship. What should I do? — Private Couple.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

On ‘American Quilt,’ Paula Cole Wraps Herself in Music That Reflects Her Life

Paula Cole has long explored the musical territories that inform her work, making it nearly impossible to define her. Singer-songwriter? Yes. Pop star? Yes. Interpreter of jazz standards? Yes. She’s collaborated with country legends, toured with internationally acclaimed artists, and occasionally dropped completely out of sight. Because she’s so hard to pin down creatively, Cole has managed to transcend her commercial zenith of the ’90s, when songs like “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want to Wait” were inescapable.
RetailGoshen News

HARRIETTE COLE: Paralegal’s friends don’t understand job

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don’t appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. — Paralegal.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: My friends make me feel bad about my job

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: I’ve been told to pretend I’m single

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the “single girl”...
Musichypefresh.co

DrumaTyme Is The West Coast Rapper Using Music To Inspire The Masses

Watts, California rapper DrumaTyme is an artist destined for greatness. Since the tender age of 9 he has been spitting and knew then that he would have a career as a rapper in the music game. Growing up in the Jordan Down Projects of Watts, California Tyme had his fair share of run ins with the law, and used music to dig himself out of dark times.
Visual ArtAugusta Free Press

These 10 beautiful art pieces were inspired by music

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Have you ever wondered about the impact music has had on other forms of art? You may have felt the sensations yourself as the melody traveled through you, triggering a feeling you didn’t even know existed, inspiring you to create something that made you feel the same way. Various painters notably displayed this stimulation from the past and present, as they splattered canvases with their visual depiction of music. Ten such pieces have been discussed below to demonstrate the impact music had in the world of art.
Traffic Accidentshotnewhiphop.com

Keyshia Cole Tributes TLC's Left Eye On Late Rapper's Birthday: "Beautiful Soul!"

There are plenty of stories of how deeply Keyshia Cole is tied to Hip Hop history. The Bay Area songbird has been in the industry for decades, but before she was known for her reality television shows or hit records, the word is she was running things as a teen over at Death Row—that is according to the label's producer Kurt Kobane. Keyshia has spoken about her friendship with Tupac Shakur and dealings she had with other artists during that era, and she shared a sweet story while wishing Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes a happy birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Rapper Ceno Shares Exciting Plans About His Music In Future

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rapper Ceno talks about his big plans for his future in music. The rapper shares that he has established his own record label company, 700 Family, and plans for more music. The announcement comes and sets an exciting precedent as fans of Ceno have anxiously waited for new music to drop in.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

Michelle Zauner’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2014. If you’re familiar with Zauner’s work, either as the beloved indie-rock artist Japanese Breakfast or as the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir Crying In H Mart, you probably know the story. Zauner has spent the better part of the past decade publicly excavating her trauma through art — first on her 2016 debut solo album Psychopomp, then on 2017’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet, and most recently in Crying In H Mart. But her new album Jubilee, out at the end of the week, is the beginning of a new chapter for Japanese Breakfast. “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow-up to be about joy,” Zauner wrote in a statement announcing the LP. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one … I wanted to re-experience the pure, unadulterated joy of creation.”