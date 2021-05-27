Harriette Cole: I make beautiful music but these lazy rappers get famous

Michelle Zauner’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2014. If you’re familiar with Zauner’s work, either as the beloved indie-rock artist Japanese Breakfast or as the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir Crying In H Mart, you probably know the story. Zauner has spent the better part of the past decade publicly excavating her trauma through art — first on her 2016 debut solo album Psychopomp, then on 2017’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet, and most recently in Crying In H Mart. But her new album Jubilee, out at the end of the week, is the beginning of a new chapter for Japanese Breakfast. “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow-up to be about joy,” Zauner wrote in a statement announcing the LP. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one … I wanted to re-experience the pure, unadulterated joy of creation.”