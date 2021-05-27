Bob Chinn's Crab House - Wheeling, IL Restaurant Review

Shawn Ang/Unsplash

Bob Chinn's restaurant is among the best in Wheeling, Illinois. Bob Chinn and his daughter, Marilyn, traveled around the country and researched a Midwestern seafood restaurant that Bob Chinn envisioned. After years of planning and development, they decided upon purchasing a shuttered building on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, and the rest is history. It’s been almost four decades since they have served some of the Freshest and delicious Seafood from around the globe, to name a few are Alaska, Hawaii, and New Zealand.

Their expertise is in fresh seafood, but they are also known for their wet-aged prime steak, comparable with some of the best steak houses out there. This restaurant can feed hoards at a time because they have a multiple seating setup. Although they started as a restaurant that seated 200 people now, they have expanded it to 700 seats in five years. There is no doubt about the quality and freshness of food, and you will find it in the taste too. The staff is friendly and enthusiastic.

Review:

The place is one of the best Midwestern seafood restaurants. Please don’t get fooled by its looks like a Tiki lounge or something out of Hawaii. Bob Chinn's specialty is in seafood. Their appetizers, such as the king crab-stuffed mushrooms and the oysters, are excellent.

Their king crab legs are so simple yet delicious, and the Mai Tais are equally delicious. They are also known for their wet-aged prime steak, which juicy, tender, and cooked to perfection and gives most of the steak houses a run for their money. The portions are significant, and the quality is 10/10. They emphasize the freshness of food and the service of their customers.

Desserts:

If you still have room for desserts, you must try their lime pie and strawberry shortcake with ice cream. These are a must-try if you are a dessert lover.

Staff:

The staff is friendly and highly cooperative. People in this restaurant treat you with care, and Bob Chinn’s Crab House is so coordinated.

Conclusion:

The whole menu deserves an experience, with the various types of delicious and mouth-watering food and sweets it offers. No matter how many times you visit, Bob Chinn food's unique savory flavor and the nostalgia of that place never changes. Hence, with those mentioned above, we can conclude that Bob Chinn's is undoubtedly a strongly recommended restaurant, you should visit because of its creative charms, bring your family, friends, or date to experience this fantastic restaurant.

Location and Contacts:

For more detail, you can visit their website to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number.

Address: 393 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL 60090.

Website: https://www. bobchinns.com/

Phone number: (847) 520-3633