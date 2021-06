A 10-strikeout night on the mound for Alex Vollmer and four-run seventh led the way for a 6-1 St. Marys win over Bradford on the Owls’ senior night. The Dutchmen got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single from Garret Bauer. They added another run in the sixth with a RBI double by Tony Lewis, who led the team with two RBI.