Periods are a normal part of life, so why aren’t we talking more about it?

Explaining to our sons and daughters that they live in an unequal world is important. In the first place, because we cannot leave them out of reality, put them in a bubble and avoid all the disappointments or disappointments that they will run into throughout life, adopting an overprotective style that, as psychologists consider, ends up producing long term more pain than you intend to avoid. Secondly, because even trying to keep them away from the harshest reality, they will discover sooner rather than later that there are differences, inequalities and injustices in the world. They will discover it by chance, playing in the park, walking down the street, watching television or, they will experience it on their own flesh.