Buying Cars

2010 Deep Water Blue Pearl Jeep Wrangler

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

Very Good Conditon. Sport trim. Hitch, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, 4x4, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, TRAILER TOW GROUP, 24S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTIO... 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TUBULAR SIDE STEPS. READ MORE!. THIS JEEP WRANGLER IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES. 24S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.8L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans,...

roanoke.com
Jeep
Cars
Buying Cars
2021 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Nav System, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP. N/A trim, Bright White Clear Coat exterior. CLICK ME!. Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone...
2015 Commando Jeep Renegade

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Renegade Trailhawk, 2.4L I4 MultiAir, 4WD, Commando, Black Cloth, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 21/29 City/Highway MPG.
2021 Slate Blue Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Slate Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/31 City/Highway MPG
2021 Snazzberry Pearl Coat Jeep Gladiator

IPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE. Snazzberry Pearl Coat exterior, Sport trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player,...
New Jeep® Wrangler 4xe: The Best of 4×4 Goes Electric to Go Anywhere

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe combines the best of 4×4 and the best of electric to reinforce its iconic status within the brand portfolio More powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technologically advanced than ever, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the ideal vehicle for everyday use in the city and on off-road trails The new Jeep […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
2016 Fathom Blue Pearl Acura MDX

Very Good Conditon. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $800 below J.D. Power Retail! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Local Trade-In CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM!...
2017 Hypergreen Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Very Good Conditon, GREAT MILES 24,795! Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Running Boards, 4x4, RADIO: 430 NAV, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370)... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass,...
2018 Obsidian Blue Pearl Honda Pilot

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Cleveland.com

With V-8 power, Wrangler Rubicon 392 is King of the Jeeps (Review)

Well, you just knew the mad scientists at Stellantis had this up their sleeve. First came the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Then the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat family sedan. Followed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk family SUV. Now doff your cap to the earth-shaking 470-horsepower Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392...
2019 Deep Sea Blue Kia Forte

FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Very Good Conditon. LXS trim. Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
Jeep Gladiator Colors

If there's one thing that Jeep has never feared, it's painting vehicles in wild and exciting colors. And these colors aren't just for concept vehicles, either. Colors such as Crush Orange, Cosmos Blue, Gecko, and Xtreme Purple are just a handfulof the most recent colors to come for a short time and then disappear into the ether.
New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4WD

600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48V Belt Starter Generator, GVWR: 5,460 lbs, Engine Oil Cooler, Delete Alternator. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Quick Order Package 25W Willys (DISC) Safety Group. Technology Group. Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group. 8 Speakers. AM/FM radio. Apple CarPlay. GPS Antenna Input.
Jeep Lovers! Win a $500 Wrangler Soft Top from ExtremeTerrain!

ExtremeTerrain’s (XT) latest sweepstakes is now underway. Up for grabs is a Jeep Wrangler soft top of choice valued up to $500. Brought to you by TruShield parts, the giveaway spans the month of June 2021. Participants are invited to enter daily, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win.
2021 Laser Blue Pearlcoat Jeep Compass

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Driver Assistance Group, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats, MOPAR Interior Protection Package, MOPAR Molded Cargo Tray, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Quick Order Package 28J, Rain Sensitive/Intermittent Wipers, Security Alarm, Sun and Sound Group.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Laser Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude FWD 6-Speed Aisin Automatic 2.4L I422/31 City/Highway MPG
Volkswagen ID.4 Lacks The Oomph Of Jeep Wrangler 4xe, But I Love It!

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a very cool electric SUV. It’s shown itself to be off-road capable, competing in the Mexican 1000 against legends like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. The Volkswagen ID.4 may not have off-roading as its main intent, but it makes a great family vehicle. While I...
2014 Deep Impact Blue Metallic Ford Fusion

FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Good Conditon, LOW MILES - 53,780! Moonroof, Nav System, Turbo Charged Engine, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Bluetooth, MOONROOF READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration Satellite Radio,...
2021 01h1/predawn Gray Mica Toyota Sienna

Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! XLE trim AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3...
2021 Iconic Silver Metallic Ford Edge

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, MINI SPARE WHEEL, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF. SEL trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
2007 Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Clean CARFAX. Blue 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 24V 4.6L V8 24V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you want to be able to go just about...