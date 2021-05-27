Spirit Earn First Win of the Season with a 2-1 Victory over Houston

Houston, TX., (05/26/2021) – The Washington Spirit won their third match of the 2021 NWSL regular season on Wednesday night at BBVA Stadium in Houston, TX, 2–1. Houston’s Rachel Daly got the scoring going early with a goal in the 9’ after breaking through the backline to get on the end of a Shea Groom cross. It would only take 12 minutes for the Spirit to get the tying goal, a rocket of a shot courtesy of Ashley Sanchez from the right side of the box.