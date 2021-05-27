Cancel
Gardening

Making Gardens

By Anne Wareham
Cover picture for the articleNot many people in Britain get to make a new garden, as the place is ram jam full of old gardens. This is not reflected in those surprisingly common and totally absurd articles which suggest that people might, for example, make a ‘drought resistant’ garden. Or after a rather wetter summer a ‘rain garden’. Recently people would supposedly have been digging everything up and chucking it away in order to make a ‘pollinator friendly’ garden or a ‘sustainable’ garden.

#Garden Plants#Lawn Grass#Drought#Rain Gardens#Power Plants#Dry Land#Pets#Time#Ethically Sound Gardens#Cornfield Garden#Ornamental Grasses#Happy Weeds#Pots#Autumn#Ungardened Land#Rabbits#Posh Magazines#Terribly Wet Spring#Renovation#Replacement Plants
