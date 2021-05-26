Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

4 wonderful ways in which a period tracker app can change your life

By Grace Bains
healthshots.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies, we all share a love-hate relationship with our periods. We hate the painful cramps, unbearable bloating and unpredictable mood swings. Nonetheless, we wait for Aunt Flo because it signifies that our hormonal balance is healthy and our reproductive system is functioning well. In fact, by now, we all know that a small change in our menstrual cycle could point towards underlying health issues. Hence, alerting us to fix an appointment with our doctor.

www.healthshots.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#Life Cycle#Menstrual Cycle#Physical Health#Pms#Unpredictable Mood Swings#Love#Health Updates#Sudden Mood Swings#Balance#Benefits#Unbearable Bloating#Timely Medical Advice#Health Issues#Heavy Flow#Ladies#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Healthapppicker.com

iPeriod Ultimate for iPad - Period Tracker / Menstrual Calendar

You can set up a Push notification that will let you know when Aunt Flo is on her way to town, and you can even set up reminders to ensure you never forget to attend regular breast screening exams. This is something that no woman should neglect. On top of...
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

5 Ways Mental Fitness Apps Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Between an uneven economy and an ongoing pandemic with no clear end in sight, it can be difficult to get yourself in the right headspace. Even so, there are several apps at your fingertips ready to help improve your mental wellbeing. Here are five key ways that some of the top mental fitness apps can improve your life in 2021 and beyond.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Pregnancy Tracker Apps for Android

Any woman who's experienced pregnancy will tell you that it's never easy to go through. There are so many inconveniences that pregnancy can cause, but there are also now ways in which technology can help ease the process and make it a little more manageable. Here are five great apps...
Cell Phonesscotscoop.com

Opinion: Deleting Snapchat for a week will change your life

I love Snapchat as much as the next person. I send pictures back and forth with my friends, post on my private story, and interact with the app’s various filters and mini-games for hours. These days, it is rare to find someone who doesn’t have the app. According to Oberlo,...
Women's Healthblogilates

What Your Period Can Say About Your Health

When I told my story about losing my period due to extreme dieting, it opened the door to sooo many of you sharing your own experience with the same thing. It also made me realize that even though your period health is soo important for women, it’s not really talked about enough.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Menstrual Period Tracker

The user interface, having been designed by women, serves its purpose perfectly, making navigating this app a real breeze. The content and features are nicely laid out so as soon as you start up the app you can clearly see where everything is. Features. This app can keep a detailed...
Career Development & Advicewkrq.com

Change Your Day, Not Your Life

If you look out over today’s workforce, you’ll find millions of hard-working people who are overly tired, overly stressed, and less than enchanted with work. There’s a better way. Andy Core explains how to increase your employees’—and your own—productivity at work.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Happiness hacks: 3 ways to boost the joy in your life

Research has shown that myriad health and brain benefits come with being grateful, kind and compassionate to others (and ourselves). But, according to Dallas author Kay Wills Wyma, it’s magical when you purposefully practice all three intentions together to face everyday challenges. Wyma, along with her family and some friends, gave it a try, and she invites others to do the same in The Peace Project: A 30-Day Experiment Practicing Thankfulness, Kindness, and Mercy (Revell Publishing). The blogger, vodcaster and mother of five shares her journey, along with chapters full of practical application, in this encouraging read. Pick up the book, or design your own 30-day challenge. “When combined, these three can gently reset the dislocation of our hearts, filling unrealized voids with peace — sometimes for days,” Wyma writes.
Lifestylebrothersonsports.com

Change Things Up: 4 Simple Activities to Spice Up Your Life

Do you wake up every morning and just feel like going through the motions of life? Do you cringe at the thought that you might be doing what you’re doing now for the rest of your life? Do you feel stuck in life? Well, if your answer is yes to all these questions, then it’s time to change things up a bit by adding some excitement and challenge to your life.
Cell Phonesb975.com

Apps That Will Help Organize Your Life

If you hate juggling meetings, dates, events, or anything that takes up your time, there are plenty of apps for that. I’m sure you know about a few, but here are a few higher rated ones, via BUSTLE, to help you take better control of life with a little organization.
Healththeridgewoodblog.net

6 Things That Might Be Impacting Your Sleeping Quality Without Knowing

Sleep is a basic need for survival and good sleep is absolutely vital for your wellbeing. Like eating and breathing, sleep is something we simply can’t live without. As it plays such a big role, it’s imperative that you get enough sleep for proper functioning. Consistent, high-quality sleep is essential for mental as well as physical health. However, certain things may affect your sleep without your knowledge, which can turn into major problems if not addressed.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Detachment Can Lead to Happiness In Your Life

Attachment to things, people, or a particular way of being invites drama into our lives. Why? Because when we attach to something and change occurs, which is a constant, then there is a fear we lose that which we are bound. On the other hand, detachment allows for change to...
JobsWorld Link

Guest Column: You can turn your life around

It’s never too late to change direction. Regardless of past mistakes, you can decide today to take a different path. Here are some suggestions to help you. The first step is to understand why you are where you are and what went wrong. You can’t turn your life around until you take responsibility for your actions. If you blame other people or circumstances, you inhibit your ability to make changes.
Small Businessbinews.org

Is Your Professional Life Ready for Change?

No matter how many years you have been in the business world, you may desire at some point. So, could that point and time be now?. In running a small business, you may feel like you need to take on a new responsibility. That can mean starting or acquiring another...