4 wonderful ways in which a period tracker app can change your life
Ladies, we all share a love-hate relationship with our periods. We hate the painful cramps, unbearable bloating and unpredictable mood swings. Nonetheless, we wait for Aunt Flo because it signifies that our hormonal balance is healthy and our reproductive system is functioning well. In fact, by now, we all know that a small change in our menstrual cycle could point towards underlying health issues. Hence, alerting us to fix an appointment with our doctor.www.healthshots.com