4 wonderful ways in which a period tracker app can change your life

Research has shown that myriad health and brain benefits come with being grateful, kind and compassionate to others (and ourselves). But, according to Dallas author Kay Wills Wyma, it’s magical when you purposefully practice all three intentions together to face everyday challenges. Wyma, along with her family and some friends, gave it a try, and she invites others to do the same in The Peace Project: A 30-Day Experiment Practicing Thankfulness, Kindness, and Mercy (Revell Publishing). The blogger, vodcaster and mother of five shares her journey, along with chapters full of practical application, in this encouraging read. Pick up the book, or design your own 30-day challenge. “When combined, these three can gently reset the dislocation of our hearts, filling unrealized voids with peace — sometimes for days,” Wyma writes.