Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

You need to try this delicious and low-calorie mango cheesecake recipe by Pooja Makhija

By Geetika Sachdev
healthshots.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMango season is here, and we’re super excited! After all, the ‘king of fruits’ can enhance the taste of smoothies, salads, shakes and the best of all—desserts. Yes ladies, just the thought of digging into that mango pudding or cheesecake is making us super hungry. But how can we indulge without any guilt, when these sweet treats are loaded with calories? Well, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has the perfect solution for you.

www.healthshots.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangoes#Food Drink#Natural Ingredients#Baking Paper#Healthy People#Mango Cheesecake#Mango Season#Smoothies#Salads#Taste#Toppings#Fruits#Calories#Tsp Vanilla#Super Smooth#Normal People#Equal Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you haven't heard of crack chicken casserole, you're definitely missing out. This gooey, cheesy, warm spoonful of comfort food spiced with ranch dressing, a can cream of chicken soup, and ranch chicken is hard to stop eating. While crack chicken casserole can be done on the stovetop or in a baking dish, this recipe is so easy you could toss it into a crock pot as well. Without the macaroni, this dish makes a great low carb keto recipe, as it's high in protein and fat.
Recipeskentlive.news

Chocolate cheesecake recipe ideal for Father's Day

Guylian has created a recipe to make at home for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, finished with Guylian Belgian Chocolate. Created in partnership with the talented Bethany Price-King of @bethypk, Guylian’s Chocolate Hazelnut Layered Cheesecake is part of a collection of recipes available to download from: https://www.guylian.com/finishing-touches-spring-recipes/. CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT LAYERED...
RecipesDelish

20 Grilled Salmon Recipes You Have To Try This Summer

Looking to spruce up your grill skills? It's about time you added seafood into your barbecue game. Imbuing salmon with charbroiled flavor will undoubtedly impress all of your bbq guests. Looking for more ways to eat salmon? Try these healthy salmon recipes that are still totally indulgent.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Creamy Liqueur You Need To Try Adding To Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are the classic, feel-good, warming treat that the majority of sweet tooths would call their favorite. As delicious as the standard cookie is, the simplicity leaves a lot of room for fun variations. You've likely dabbled in nuts, oatmeal, various chocolates, and maybe even candy when mixing together your favorite cookie dough, but have you ever taken a look at the liquor cabinet and wondered if a splash of anything would take your cookies to the next level?
Recipesourstate.com

Cool Down with 8 Delicious Lemonade Recipes

4 basil leaves (optional) 2 ounces bourbon (Lentz likes CB Fisher’s Bottled in Bond Bourbon) 4 basil leaves (optional) For the simple syrup: Bring 1 cup of water to a boil. Remove from heat and add 1 cup of sugar. Stir until sugar has dissolved. For the drink: Combine bourbon...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Calorie Social Tonics

CANN's vibrant beverage range contains a variety of social tonics that play with CBD and THC but CANN Unspiked is free from THC, CBD or other functional ingredients. These low-calorie refreshments revisit the brand's core flavors, Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary and Blood Orange Cardamom, but without the cannabis infusions. The beverages boast up to 35 calories per can and a touch of sweetness that comes from agave nectar.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Mug Cake Recipes: You Need to Make This Cinnamon Vanilla Mug Cake Recipe Fast

Last night, I discovered the mug cake. And I’m pretty sure my world will never be the same. Where have these magical, mini desserts been all my life? If you haven’t tried a mug cake yet, prepare for your mind to be blown. The first one I made was vanilla and cinnamon. Amazing. When I immediately made a second one (do not judge), I switched up the spices – cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves – and it became kind of like a chai mug cake. Think I’m moving on to a chocolate mug cake next, so stay tuned for the recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Crispy Potato Roast: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

There’s all manner of ways to cook a potato. Some love to thinly slice for crunchy fries, others like a creamy mash:. Yet, the tastiest way to cook a potato has to be roasting. And this Crispy Potato Roast recipe delivers the best of both worlds – crispy and soft in all the right places.
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Banana Fritters: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

Making dough isn’t easy the first time. So be warned, these banana fritters may end up goop if you don’t follow the steps carefully:. Fortunately, this recipe covers everything in detail. So if you take your time and don’t cut corners, you’ll end up with the best banana dessert dish ever…
Food & DrinksClean Eating

Banana Blossom: The Vegan Fish Alternative You Need to Try

For most of my life, seafood was my go-to protein. As a kid, I chose shrimp over chicken tenders; as a teen, fish tacos eaten right off a taco truck and seafood-centric pastas were my favorite meals. Until I ate a basket of fish tacos one afternoon and broke out in an allergic reaction, that is.
Recipeserinliveswhole.com

Easy Pineapple Mango Salsa Recipe

For the ultimate sweet and savory combo, this Easy Pineapple Mango Salsa Recipe is a must. It’s the perfect mix of healthy ingredients that satisfy cravings at the same time!. The tastiest mango pineapple salsa. Sometimes regular veggie-based salsa won’t cut it, and you need something a bit sweeter. That’s...
Drinksla-story.com

Memorial Day Cocktails Via the Italians! Try these Recipes!

Here’s a short curated collection of cocktails featuring some Italian liquors and liqueurs. These will be really interesting and fun to mix up for Memorial Day cocktails!. 3 ounces Skyy Vodka (or preferred) 1.5 ounces peach liqueur ( Pallino Peach liqueur) 1 cup peach slices (Fresh and peeled) 1/2 cup...
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Cheesecake Brownies Recipe

Rich, sweet, and incredibly fudgy, the brownie base on these is cheesecake brownies is everything you could ask for. Add to that a tangy and just lightly sweetened cheesecake topping and you have yourself a winning combo. These brownies are an absolute crowd-pleaster, disappearing in minutes whenever I serve them...
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Pasta Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

A solid, no-nonsense bowl of pasta salad at a cookout is like the bass riff in a great Country song: It may not get all the attention, but everyone would notice if it was missing. And while there are plenty of ways to innovate on pasta salad, sometimes you just want the classics. So here it is: The classic Italian-style pasta salad, with all the stuff folks love, and none of the stuff they tend to pick out, and a dressing that balances perfectly between tangy, sweet, and just the right amount of herby. Set this cold pasta salad out at your next barbecue, picnic, potluck, or cookout and watch as, without saying a thing about it, folks clear their plates and back for seconds.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Weekly Meal Plan: Light, Fresh, and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Summer

The weather is getting warmer and summer is starting to peek out through the spring weather. You might be wondering how to transition from the heavy fall and winter meals to lighter, crunchy spring recipes! Here are some ideas and an easy recipe that you can start eating this week! These light meals are full of fresh greens, stovetop meals like quesadillas, and desserts that are on the cooler side, like mousse! There are still oven recipes, but nothing that needs copious amounts of roasting.