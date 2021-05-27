Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Australia warms to green hydrogen amid Japanese demand

By Sonali Paul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia could supply Japan with one million tonnes of “green” hydrogen a year by 2030, project developers predict, if costs can be lowered sharply and transport challenges overcome.

Momentum is building for such projects as businesses look to take advantage of Australia’s vast land area and abundant sunshine and wind to power electrolysers, split water and make hydrogen without recourse to climate-harming fossil fuels.

The Australian government says the industry could add A$11 billion to the economy by 2050 and potentially as much as A$26 billion, depending on how quickly global demand grows.

“The green hydrogen opportunity is real and it’s possibly closer than we think,” said Stephen Quilter, executive general manager strategy and energy futures at Queensland state-owned Stanwell Corp.

Stanwell is working with Japan’s biggest hydrogen supplier, Iwatani Corp on a project that aims to start shipping liquid green hydrogen to Japan in 2026.

Their goal is to scale up to 280,000 tonnes a year by 2030, using 3 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser capacity.

The partners are in talks to bring in two other power utilities, a trading house and shipping expertise in Japan, and an Australian gas major, Quilter said at the Australian Energy Week conference on Wednesday. He did not name the other companies that might be involved.

In Western Australia, Norway’s Yara International SA and France’s Engie SA this month won support from the government for a project to produce ammonia from green hydrogen.

They plan to start producing up to 625 tonnes of green hydrogen and 3,700 tonnes of green ammonia a year in 2023 with a 10 megawatt electrolyser. By 2028, they aim to scale up to 1 GW of electrolyser capacity.

At the same time Yara is working with Japanese power joint venture JERA to supply green ammonia for power plants.

While enthusiasm is growing for hydrogen, there are big hurdles to making it competitive with fossil fuels.

Electrolyser costs need to drop by 80% to 90% and renewable energy costs need to halve to reach the government’s target of “H2 under A$2” per kilogram, said Australian Renewable Energy Agency Chief Executive Darren Miller.

Shipping super-chilled hydrogen also poses major technical hurdles.

“The world has a long way to go where we can prove up a viable liquid hydrogen transport system,” said Jeremy Stone, a director of Japan’s Electric Power Development Co (J-Power), which is producing hydrogen from brown coal and is set to ship the world’s first cargo of liquid hydrogen from Australia to Japan this year.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Industry#Hydrogen Gas#Green Energy#Wind Energy#Japanese#Stanwell Corp#Iwatani Corp#Yara International Sa#Engie Sa#Jera#Gw#Australian Energy Week#Liquid Green Hydrogen#Liquid Hydrogen#Global Demand#Super Chilled Hydrogen#Green Ammonia#Western Australia#Renewable Energy Costs#Power Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil passes 9 GW of PV capacity

ABSOLAR, a PV industry association in Brazil, reported this week that the country has added another gigawatt of solar over the past two months, pushing it past the 9 GW mark for cumulative operational PV capacity. Strong growth in the distributed-generation PV segment is driving the market, along with a...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Norwegian green investor backs LNG, hydrogen tech

Saga Pure sees the technology developed by ICT as a potential breakthrough for large scale transport and storage of liquid hydrogen. Norwegian green energy investor Saga Pure said on June 2 it had completed a 30mn kroner ($3.6mn) private placement in IC Technology (ICT), a Tronheim-based developer of liquid hydrogen and LNG storage solutions.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices advance amid demand optimism

NEW YORK, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Wednesday, bolstered by market confidence in the outlook for demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.11 U.S. dollars to settle at 68.83 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 1.1 dollars to close at 71.35 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador to seek 'payment plan' for award to French oil company

QUITO, June 2 (Reuters) - Ecuador will seek to negotiate a “payment plan” for a $374.3 million award it owes to French oil company Perenco, the country’s solicitor general said on Wednesday, citing the South American country’s recession and tight finances. President Guillermo Lasso’s newly-installed government on Tuesday pledged to...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Anglo American flags Australian coal mine restarts

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Thursday that it has restarted longwall mining at its Moranbah North coal mine in northern Australia. Mining development activities at its Grosvenor mine have also resumed this week, it said in a statement, part of the mine’s staged restart of longwall mining operations after a blast last year that critically injured five workers.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China makes desalination push to ease water scarcity

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will invest in new desalination plants over the 2021-2025 period and raise capacity to 2.9 million tonnes a day in a bid to boost water supplies, the country’s state planning agency said in a new “five-year plan” for the sector. As much as 1.25 million tonnes...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Oil Majors Vow Energy Transition - At Their Own Pace

Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency have all turned up the heat on firms recently.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo 2020 chief rules out delay despite pandemic fears

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among host cities and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic. Public opinion polls in Japan have consistently shown that a majority want the...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

China farmers push back the desert - one tree at a time

WUWEI, China (Reuters) - After a hard morning planting fresh shoots in the dunes on the edge of the Gobi Desert, 78-year-old farmer Wang Tianchang retrieves a three-stringed lute from his shed, sits down beneath the fiery midday sun, and starts to play. “If you want to fight the desert,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

China drives rise in coal-fired power plants as IEA warns countries must spend more on clean energy

China is driving a global increase in heavily polluting coal-fired power plants in an attempt to reboot the country’s post-pandemic economy, a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) finds. The number of coal-fired power stations approved globally last year rose for the first time since 2015 – despite international pledges to drastically cut carbon emissions.A World Energy Investment report published on Wednesday has found that China approved 13GW of coal-fire plants in 2020, an increase of 45 per cent compared to 2019.Globally a total of 20GW coal-fired plants were granted approval for investment, up from around 18GW in...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Worley to develop hydrogen plant in Rotterdam

The Australian company will provide early engineering services for the green hydrogen plant that will be used to decarbonise Shell’s refinery in Pernis. Australian engineering company Worley has been awarded a contract by Shell to support the development of a new 200 MW electrolysis-based hydrogen plant in Rotterdam, it said on June 1.