Going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s a huge amount of excitement surrounding the potential comebacks of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Despite Holland and Garfield himself dismissing these claims, it feels like an unshakeable fact at this point that the original two Spideys will return in the MCU and even if they don’t show up in No Way Home, the odds are high they’ll be back at some point. But this might just be the beginning for one of the actors.