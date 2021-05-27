Cancel
MLB

Rays beat Royals in extras 2-1

By Royals Review
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning a pitchers duel in Game 1 versus the Tampa Bay Rays, the Royals couldn’t get much going against right-hander Tyler Glasnow and fell 2-1 in extra innings on Wednesday night. Looking to piggyback off an excellent start from Brad Keller, Kansas City handed the ball to 33-year-old Mike...

