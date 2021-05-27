Kieran Tierney impressed by Celtic midfielder David Turnbull
Former Celtic hero Kieran Tierney is buzzing about heading to the Euros. The Isle of Man-born, Glasgow-raised ex-Hoops left-back is part of a talented generation of Scottish players. Alongside the likes of John McGinn and Andy Robertson, he’s making his name in the Premier League. Absolutely adored by Arsenal supporters, just like he was at Celtic, Tierney has spoken excitedly about getting to this summer’s tournament.www.67hailhail.com