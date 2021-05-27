Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8

GamingOnLinux
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8. Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art. Developer EggNut confirmed the release yesterday (May 26), along with a brand new trailer and wow - does it look pretty damn incredible or what? Take a look:

www.gamingonlinux.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Launches#Backbone#German#Brazilian#Polish#Chinese#Japanese#Ign#Humble Store#Dystopian Doom Jazz#Trailer#Dystopian Vancouver#Stunning Visuals#Prologue Release#Post Noir Dystopia#Brand#High Resolution Pixel Art#Lonely Evenings#Dynamic Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Backbone gets new gameplay video

Raw Fury and EggNut have debuted a new gameplay video for Backbone, their noir-inspired pixel-art detective adventure game. Watch it below. Backbone was previously planned for 2020, but will now launch in 2021. We have more details and a trailer here.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has launched its new spacefeet adventures

Who needs a space fleet when you have space feet? That's right, after all those alpha test phases Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has officially launched, giving the gift of legs to your Commanders. With the new expansion you can explore all those planets you've been flying past by logging plants, sneaking through settlements, and trading shots with other Commanders in PvP conflict zones.
RecipesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Days Gone post apocalyptic adventure game launches on PC

PC gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the previously they station exclusive Days Gone, will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase for the PC. Providing a chance for you to experience the zombie hordes and immediate access to Survival Mode, Challenge Mode and Bike Skins. Days Gone was first launched back in 2019, offering you an action-adventure, survival, horror game developed by Bend Studio.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Narrative-Driven Cyberpunk Adventure Foreclosed Launches This Summer

FORECLOSED brings neon-saturated gunplay and twisted conspiracies to consoles and PC on August 12. Developed by Italian indie outfit Antab Studio, FORECLOSED is a sleek, narrative-driven cyberpunk adventure with a distinct, comic book-inspired visual style. Featuring hi-tech combat fueled by cybernetic augmentations and an RPG-style skill tree, it’s a pretty ambitious-looking effort from the Milan-based developer. If that sounds like something up your alley, you’re in luck. Because you won’t have to wait much longer to get your cybernetic fingers on it. Publisher Merge Games announced today that the game will be making its way to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, and Stadia on August 12, 2021.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective Coming to PC June 22nd

Publisher Pixmain and developer studio Darjeeling have announced that the adventure game Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is coming to PCs via Steam on June 22nd, followed by Nintendo Switch, Android & iOS release in summer 2021. The game is based on the bestselling children’s book series Pierre The...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Noir sidescroller Backbone releases in June, stars a raccoon PI

Backbone is a gritty noir adventure game in which you'll step into the worn shoes of Howard Lotor, a private investigator living in the dilapidated, dystopian city of Vancouver, a place locked in the grip of an oppressive caste system that shows no mercy to anyone who dares step out of line. After years of barely scraping by, Lotor finds himself caught up in a mystery unlike any other he's seen before—one that threatens to shake the city to its core.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Action-Adventure ‘Black Skylands’ Coming to Early Access in June

TinyBuild announced that the Hungry Couch Games-developed open-world action-adventure Black Skylands will launch on PC-via Steam Early Access, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com on June 11, 2021. This skypunk adventure has players explore a pixel art world with gameplay modes that range from top-down shooters to exploration. Black Skylands is...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Review: Calico (Switch)

Note: Since its release on Switch, Calico has received multiple updates to fix various bugs and performance issues. This review was created before and during some of the updates and may not fully reflect the current product. Calico is a cat café simulation game where players rebuild and decorate their...
Video GamesRely on Horror

Fans Are Remaking Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and it looks Incredible

Following up on the massive success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, all eyes have been on Capcom and what they plan to remake next. From Dino Crisis to Resident Evil 4 (which is looking very likely, actually), tons of potential projects leaped out at fans who were hopeful to see their favorites get the same treatment. One game, in particular, is 2000’s Resident Evil — Code: Veronica, took a very high place on that wishlist… but thus far it looks sadly not to be on Capcom’s. Much like Dino Crisis, however, fans have decided to take this into their own hands, and remake it themselves. Enter: Resident Evil — Code: Veronica Remake, a fan project that aims to both faithfully recreate the original game as well as update and expand it along the same lines as the first and second Resident Evil remakes.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World’ and ‘Maneater’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 31st, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got reviews of three recent releases: Maneater, Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, and Missing Feature: 2D. There are a handful of new releases to check out, but don’t get too excited. They’re not exactly the most thrilling of affairs. We round things out with the usual incoming and outgoing sales, as always. Let’s check everything out!
PortugalThe Drum

Bugaboo launches global brand campaign ‘Adventure Awaits’.

Bugaboo launches global brand campaign ‘Adventure Awaits’ as part of new brand platform Designed for Discovery. Celebrating modern-day parenthood, Bugaboo invites a new generation of vibrant parents and children to go out into the world to explore, engage and discover together. Bugaboo, the world-trusted parental and stylish baby brand, today...
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

The game is full free download link

On the occasion of celebrating Pride Month, Dontnod Entertainment decided to ditch Tell Me Why In the Xbox Store, a spin-off adventure released in 2020 that has been positively received by audiences and critics. In this deep and mysterious story, twins Tyler and Alison Ronan reunite and use their supernatural...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player releases in November

Another revamp of a classic is on the way with the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player project, which has announced a release on November 19, 2021. What is it? Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player is a free expansion for Return to Castle Wolfenstein - what could have been the single-player campaign of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. For the Linux version, they've confirmed it's going to work nicely with iortcw, the major open source enhancement project for RTCW. Release originally back on 29 May - 2003, the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player announcement was made to commemorate the 18th anniversary.