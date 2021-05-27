Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8
After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8. Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art. Developer EggNut confirmed the release yesterday (May 26), along with a brand new trailer and wow - does it look pretty damn incredible or what? Take a look:www.gamingonlinux.com