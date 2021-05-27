Cancel
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt review

By Rob Clymo
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll need to spend more money to own the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt, but there are enough improvements here to justify the extra outlay. The GPS unit has been tweaked cosmetically, but it’s the addition of colour to the screen along with improved graphics that make the biggest difference overall. Expect much more intuitive guidance on-the-go too thanks to automatic rerouting, which is a definite bonus, while other revisions such as the better physical buttons, increased storage and USB-C charging bring the Elemnt Bolt bang up to date.

www.techradar.com
