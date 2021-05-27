Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Creek, PA

Jeff Tech students create adjustable dog dishes for GHS

Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CREEK — Several Jeff Tech students recently worked on a project for the Gateway Humane Society. Students from welding technology, precision machining and collision repair all played a role in completing the “adjustable” dog dishes, including drafting student Emily Porrin and precision machining student Ty Neal; Brady Mowrey, Devin Farmery, Skylar Allshouse and James Fetterman contributed to cutting of materials; assembly and welding was done by Lani Songer, Brady Mowrey, Devin Farmery, Skyler Allshouse and James Fetterman and Tyesha Lowmaster, Tom Weaver Jr. Matt Neihenke and Dakota Sears primed and painted.

www.thecourierexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Falls Creek, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Ghs#Students#Materials#Technology#Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

PAHS tech coach honored for going the ‘extra mile’

PUNXSUTAWNEY — So many of us have been on the receiving end of the hard work and dedication of the teachers, staff members and administrators in the Punxsutawney Area School District. But the district also includes those who serve as a resource to the teachers and staff, and Punxsutawney Area...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Jefferson County Fair accepting applications for royalty contest (copy)

BROOKVILLE — The 2021 Jefferson County Fair Royalty Contest will be held Sunday, July 18, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at approximately 2:30 p.m. The contest is open to young ladies who reside in Jefferson County, ages 8-20 as of June 1. The competition will determine who will hold the titles of Fair Princess, Fair Junior Queen, and Fair Queen for the upcoming year.
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Jefferson Co. History Center to host Military Collectibles Show

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the 6th annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Brookville. This indoor event includes two buildings of both vendors and exhibitors from across Pennsylvania. They will be displaying a wide...
Jefferson County, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Penn Highlands planting trees in memory of pandemic dead

Penn Highlands Healthcare will spend the week planting trees at each of its nine locations, including a handful in Jefferson and Clearfield counties, in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19, as well as those who survived it. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,”...