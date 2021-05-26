Cancel
Richard Marx Hits Back at Senator Rand Paul After Being Accused of Inciting Violence

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Right Here Waiting' hitmaker was suggested by the Republican senator from Kentucky to be the reason behind him receiving a suspicious white powder letter at his home. AceShowbiz - Richard Marx is not backing down from voicing his mind publicly about Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Having been accused of inciting violence against the member of the Republican Party, the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker hits back with criticism at the politician's behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

