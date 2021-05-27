Flood Advisory issued for Jewell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jewell; Osborne; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts less than one half inch are expected over the area.