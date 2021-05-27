Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jewell County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Jewell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jewell; Osborne; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts less than one half inch are expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osborne County, KS
County
Jewell County, KS
City
Glen Elder, KS
City
Beloit, KS
City
Formoso, KS
City
Jewell, KS
City
Ionia, KS
City
Randall, KS
City
Osborne, KS
City
Mankato, KS
City
Portis, KS
County
Smith County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Heavy Flooding#Flood Advisory#Jewell Osborne Smith#Smith Flood Advisory#Southern Jewell#Northeastern Osborne#Northern Mitchell#Doppler Radar#Emergency Services#Montrose#Deaths#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rooks County in north central Kansas Northern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Codell, or 21 miles north of Emmeram, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osborne and Alton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Eastern Smith County in north central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smith Center, or 31 miles east of Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Smith Center, Lebanon, Burr Oak, Esbon and Bellaire. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ionia, or 20 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jewell and Ionia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSsuperiorne.com

Jewell Co. shaking again

A cluster of earthquakes shook Jewell County a week ago today with the strongest, a 4.1 magnitude quake starting the day. All were in an area defined by Formoso, Randall, Jewell and Mankato. No damages or injuries were reported. The first was centered south of Formoso and reported at 6:35...
Jewell County, KSsalinapost.com

Six quakes, so far, have rattled Jewell County on Thursday

JEWELL COUNTY -- Six earthquakes have rocked Jewell County thus far since early this morning, with the strongest being a 4.1 magnitude temblor. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 4.1 magnitude quake struck at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. It was located southwest of Formoso, just north of M Road between 250 Road and 260 Road.