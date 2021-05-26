Travel Advisory: Information on COVID-19 Restrictions for March 2021. Information on Entry and Exit requirements for Costa Rica.
Event: U.S. citizens may directly return to the United States with certain expired U.S. passports. Expired passports cannot be used for travel outbound from the United States. If you are overseas and your passport expired on or after January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until December 31, 2021.cr.usembassy.gov