Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, Council Grove, White City, Wilsey, Parkerville, Dunlap, Latimer, Council Grove Lake and Burdick. Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Neosho River, Middle Branch Munkers Creek, Short Creek, Mile-and-a-Half Creek, Kohls Creek, Spring Creek, East Creek, Clarks Creek, Council Grove Lake, Munkers Creek, Lime Creek, Parkers Creek, Camp Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Haun Creek, Paddy Creek, Indian Creek, Mulberry Creek, Diamond Creek, Wolf Creek, Wrights Creek, East Branch Short Creek, Rock Creek, Lyon Creek, West Fork Neosho River, Schaffer Creek, Ralls Creek, Kahola Creek, Threemile Creek, Bluff Creek, Elm Creek, Little John Creek, Lairds Creek, Silver Creek, Big John Creek, Walker Branch, West Branch Short Creek, Fourmile Creek, Thomas Creek and Dodds Creek.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Dunlap, KS
City
Burdick, KS
County
Dickinson County, KS
City
Herington, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Wilsey, KS
City
Latimer, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Rock Creek#Spring Creek#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#East Lake#Flood Advisory#Dunlap Latimer#Diamond Creek#Council Grove Lake#East Creek#Lyon Creek#Doppler Radar#Elkhorn Creek#Neosho River#Indian Creek#Bluff Creek#Dodds Creek#Kohls Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DICKINSON COUNTY UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Abilene, moving northeast at 20 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Abilene, and was also moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Abilene and Enterprise. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 270 and 281.
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickinson County in central Kansas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Cambria, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Spotters in Saline county have reported hail with this storm as large as 2 inches in diameter. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Solomon around 855 PM CDT. Abilene around 905 PM CDT. Enterprise around 915 PM CDT. Chapman around 925 PM CDT. Woodbine around 930 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 289. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Dickinson County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Small earthquake rattles part of Dickinson County Sunday

HOPE -- After three earthquakes Saturday, another minor quake rattled part of Dickinson County this morning. A 2.7 magnitude quake struck east-northeast of Hope at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It was centered between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue on the south and north and Sage Road and Rain Road on the east and west.
Dickinson County, KS1350kman.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Dickinson County

A small earthquake jolted the Flint Hills early Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude quake was reported around 1:30 a.m. in a rural part of Dickinson County, northwest of Herington. An area of rural Jewell County also experienced a similar 3.1 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning. Neither...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Series of earthquakes reported in north-central Kansas

DICKINSON COUNTY — Several earthquakes rattled north-central Kansas this week including a 3.1 magnitude quake early Friday. The quake was centered northeast of Hope in southern Dickinson County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This follows a series of seven quakes in Jewell County on Thursday including a magnitude 4.1...