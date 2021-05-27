Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, Council Grove, White City, Wilsey, Parkerville, Dunlap, Latimer, Council Grove Lake and Burdick. Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Neosho River, Middle Branch Munkers Creek, Short Creek, Mile-and-a-Half Creek, Kohls Creek, Spring Creek, East Creek, Clarks Creek, Council Grove Lake, Munkers Creek, Lime Creek, Parkers Creek, Camp Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Haun Creek, Paddy Creek, Indian Creek, Mulberry Creek, Diamond Creek, Wolf Creek, Wrights Creek, East Branch Short Creek, Rock Creek, Lyon Creek, West Fork Neosho River, Schaffer Creek, Ralls Creek, Kahola Creek, Threemile Creek, Bluff Creek, Elm Creek, Little John Creek, Lairds Creek, Silver Creek, Big John Creek, Walker Branch, West Branch Short Creek, Fourmile Creek, Thomas Creek and Dodds Creek.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Burdick, KS
City
Dunlap, KS
City
Herington, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Wilsey, KS
City
Latimer, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Creek#Heavy Rain#Spring Creek#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Lake County#East Lake#Flood Advisory#Dunlap Latimer#Diamond Creek#Council Grove Lake#East Creek#Lyon Creek#Doppler Radar#Bluff Creek#Fourmile Creek#Indian Creek#Clarks Creek#Haun Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 315. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas South central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapman, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm produced quarter sized hail in Abilene. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Junction City around 935 PM CDT. Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden around 950 PM CDT. Southwestern Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH