Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mitchell FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts less than one half inch are expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, KS
County
Mitchell County, KS
City
Mankato, KS
City
Glen Elder, KS
City
Portis, KS
City
Beloit, KS
City
Formoso, KS
City
Jewell, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Flood Advisory#Mitchell Flood Advisory#Southern Jewell#Northeastern Osborne#Northern Mitchell#Doppler Radar#Emergency Services#Severity#Law Enforcement#Target Area#Montrose#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Downs, or 24 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jewell, Formoso, Ionia, Randall and Scottsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mitchell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mitchell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MITCHELL COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cawker City, or 14 miles west of Beloit, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rural areas southwest of Beloit.