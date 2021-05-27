Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, emergency management reported minor street flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in recent thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville. Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
City
Frankfort, KS
City
Blue Rapids, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Waterville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Emergency Management#Flood Advisory#Rain#Southern#Include Blue Rapids#Severity#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Waterville, Summerfield and Oketo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marysville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 8:18pm, quarter sized hail was reported south of Marysville. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Marysville, Summerfield and Oketo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.