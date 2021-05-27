Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, emergency management reported minor street flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in recent thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville. Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.