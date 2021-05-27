Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen - Chicago, IL Restaurant Review

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is a Jewish Deli at the corner of Jefferson and Roosevelt in Chicago. It's been a political hangout for years now in an actual Chicago form. The restaurant was opened 75 years ago and then considered a happening place, but it's still a destination spot for nostalgia. It has all the things that a classic Jewish deli should look like; it’s family-owned, has a long history, there’s counter service.

Their menu includes traditional Jewish cuisine, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, matzo balls as big as your head, latkes, and black and white cookies.

Manny's had adopted modern time without pissing off its old customer and clamor for ancient times before the millennials ruined everything. A recent addition to the deli was a facelift and a new take-out counter that fills up the place just enough without killing the old-timey vibes. Not everybody can pull off a recent renovation. The only concern about the deli is that it's open until 8 pm.

Review:

Manny's deli competes with many recognizable restaurants in the area. Manny's food is good, and if you have a craving for classic Jewish food, then Manny's is most probably the place to fill that void. Sadly, Jewish delis are dying, but it feels good to know that Manny's deli is still around. The food at Manny's is phenomenal; some of the dishes that you must try are:

Corned Beef Sandwich

Manny's is famous for its corned beef sandwich. The portion of beef is significant as if the pieces of rye on both sides are there to eat the meat. To enjoy it even more, you should try it with latke.

Pastrami Sandwich

If you are a meat eater and like your meat, a little fattier, get a pastrami sandwich instead of a corn beef sandwich. You should try it you won't be disappointed.

Matzah Ball Soup

This is best for when it's cold outside, or you are sick. To enjoy it, you should get a bowl of Matzah ball soup and any of the above sandwiches.

Knish

Don’t miss the potato knishes, a large potato ball stuffed with meat. These are delicious and a great side to share.

Desserts

If you still have a space for something sweet, then have a black and white cookie or a piece of the pie.

Staff:

The staff at Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is friendly and highly cooperative. They treat you with care, and they are so coordinated.

Conclusion:

The whole menu deserves an experience, with the various types of delicious and mouth-watering food and sweets it offers. No matter how many times you visit, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen food's unique Jewish savory flavor and the nostalgia of that place never changes. Hence, with those mentioned above, we can conclude that Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is undoubtedly a strongly recommended restaurant you should visit because of its creative charms, bring your family, friends, or date to experience this fantastic restaurant.

Location and Contacts:

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is situated in Chicago, IL. For more detail, you can visit their website to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number.

Address: 1141 S Jefferson St Chicago, IL 60607.

Website: https://www.mannysdeli.com/

Phone number: (312) 939-2855.