Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen - Chicago, IL Restaurant Review

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpH8L_0aD2mNfs00
Jay Wennington/Unsplash

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is a Jewish Deli at the corner of Jefferson and Roosevelt in Chicago. It's been a political hangout for years now in an actual Chicago form. The restaurant was opened 75 years ago and then considered a happening place, but it's still a destination spot for nostalgia. It has all the things that a classic Jewish deli should look like; it’s family-owned, has a long history, there’s counter service.

Their menu includes traditional Jewish cuisine, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, matzo balls as big as your head, latkes, and black and white cookies.

Manny's had adopted modern time without pissing off its old customer and clamor for ancient times before the millennials ruined everything. A recent addition to the deli was a facelift and a new take-out counter that fills up the place just enough without killing the old-timey vibes. Not everybody can pull off a recent renovation. The only concern about the deli is that it's open until 8 pm.

Review:

Manny's deli competes with many recognizable restaurants in the area. Manny's food is good, and if you have a craving for classic Jewish food, then Manny's is most probably the place to fill that void. Sadly, Jewish delis are dying, but it feels good to know that Manny's deli is still around. The food at Manny's is phenomenal; some of the dishes that you must try are:

  • Corned Beef Sandwich

Manny's is famous for its corned beef sandwich. The portion of beef is significant as if the pieces of rye on both sides are there to eat the meat. To enjoy it even more, you should try it with latke.

  • Pastrami Sandwich

If you are a meat eater and like your meat, a little fattier, get a pastrami sandwich instead of a corn beef sandwich. You should try it you won't be disappointed.

  • Matzah Ball Soup

This is best for when it's cold outside, or you are sick. To enjoy it, you should get a bowl of Matzah ball soup and any of the above sandwiches.

  • Knish

Don’t miss the potato knishes, a large potato ball stuffed with meat. These are delicious and a great side to share.

  • Desserts

If you still have a space for something sweet, then have a black and white cookie or a piece of the pie.

Staff:

The staff at Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is friendly and highly cooperative. They treat you with care, and they are so coordinated.

Conclusion:

The whole menu deserves an experience, with the various types of delicious and mouth-watering food and sweets it offers. No matter how many times you visit, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen food's unique Jewish savory flavor and the nostalgia of that place never changes. Hence, with those mentioned above, we can conclude that Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is undoubtedly a strongly recommended restaurant you should visit because of its creative charms, bring your family, friends, or date to experience this fantastic restaurant.

Location and Contacts:

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is situated in Chicago, IL. For more detail, you can visit their website to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number.

Address: 1141 S Jefferson St Chicago, IL 60607.

Website: https://www.mannysdeli.com/

Phone number: (312) 939-2855.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Just Go

Just Go

California State
9K+
Followers
535
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Black And White Cookie#Millennials#Food Drink#White Meat#Delicatessen Chicago#Il Restaurant Review#Matzah Ball Soup#Knish Do#Il 60607#Jefferson St Chicago#Sandwiches#Pastrami Sandwich#Desserts#Classic Jewish Food#Jewish Delis#Rye#Latkes#Counter Service#Matzo Balls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Just Go

Morton's The Steakhouse - Schaumburg, IL Restaurant Review

Morton's The Steakhouse-Schaumburg, IL Restaurant is one of the beautiful and excellent restaurants builds in Chicago in 1978. It is the most award-winning restaurant for about 30 years. This restaurant aims to provide "The best steak" to their customers. They focus on quality, hospitality, excellent delivery, comfortable environment for sitting and indoor dining. They offer the best seafood, best steak all over the united state. We consider this restaurant one of the best restaurants in the united states.
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

7 Best Seafood Restaurants In Ohio

Ohio is one of the states in the Midwest of the United States. It is the 34th-largest state by area. Its population sums up to 11.8 million, and it is the seventh-most populated region. Ohio, also known as Queen City, has restaurants, from cozy to spacious, with incredible views. In addition, they have some of the most delicious seafood spots.
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best German Restaurants in Ohio

Did you ever think that Ohio has multiple eateries that serve traditional and classic German cuisine? Well, several restaurants are there, even included live music and building details that leave you feeling as if you've been moved to Europe for a short time. From the gastronomy to the ambiance, the following German restaurants in Ohio are more than just great places to eat. They are well-known and also provide remarkable experiences.
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Colorado

Colorado is a state in the Western sub-region of the United States. The state comprises most of the Southern Rocky Mountains, the northeastern portion of the Colorado Plateau, and the western edge of the Great Plains. The population of Colorado is roughly around 5.7 million. Colorado is not the place you think about when craving seafood, mainly because it is a land-locked state. So be prepared to be surprised when we list some of the five best seafood restaurants.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

7 Best Seafood Restaurants in California

California is also known as the golden state, is located in the Western United States. With over 39.5 million occupants across a region of 163,696 square miles, it is the most crowded and the third-biggest U.S. state by area. Aside from beautiful beaches, forests, and Hollywood, California is also known for its food. Californian cuisine has been inspired by cuisines around the world mainly because of its most diverse population. Here is a list of some of the seven best seafood restaurants in California.
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood restaurants in Michigan

The state of Michigan lies in the Great Lakes and the upper Midwestern United States. The state is surrounded by water on three sides, so it will not be surprising that Michigan is an excellent destination for fresh seafood. The state has an ample amount of seafood restaurants serving excellent quality seafood to locals and tourists. Let’s have a look at some of the best seafood restaurants in the state.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Santa Monica

A beachside city, Santa Monica offers an environment with natural beauty. You can always enjoy both the view of the city and how good the food is. This isn’t the only thing they offer; they also serve some of the best burgers on the Westside. With many restaurants to choose from, come by some of them from the list below and satisfy your hunger and flavor of the best burgers in Santa Monica that will keep you coming back for more.
Florida StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Florida

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day. A good meal to start the day can uplift your mood for the rest of the day. And what better way to start your day than having breakfast at the best restaurants in your city?
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Chinese Restaurants In Ohio

Chinese food is classic — and perhaps one of the tastiest takeaway alternatives. But, with countless such restaurants around Ohio, So where to start from? We checked everything from Americanized takeout to dumpling stalls, dim sum parlors, restaurants, fiery Sichuan places, high-end Chinese cuisine, and various noodle joints.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in California

Waking up to a well-prepared and healthy breakfast is everyone's dream. It's the most important meal of the day and builds the success of the day. In California, you can take your breakfast from the several magnificent breakfast restaurants across the state.
Wheeling, ILPosted by
Just Go

Bob Chinn's Crab House - Wheeling, IL Restaurant Review

Bob Chinn's restaurant is among the best in Wheeling, Illinois. Bob Chinn and his daughter, Marilyn, traveled around the country and researched a Midwestern seafood restaurant that Bob Chinn envisioned. After years of planning and development, they decided upon purchasing a shuttered building on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, and the rest is history. It’s been almost four decades since they have served some of the Freshest and delicious Seafood from around the globe, to name a few are Alaska, Hawaii, and New Zealand.
River Grove, ILPosted by
Just Go

Review of Gene and Judes - River Grove, IL Restaurant Review

Gene and Jude’s has been a hot spot for tourists and locals for decades. The restaurant has been calling the Chicagoans, tourists, and hotdog lovers for the last 70 years. There are a couple of spots to eat in each state that gives them the title of Legendary. Gene and Judes effectively hold this title. The restaurant is located at River Grove and is famous for its delicious hot dogs. Out of 64 other hot dog stands in the country, Gene and Jude’s is named the best hot dog restaurant in America. The reason for their immense popularity in America is their unique taste and calm ambiance.
Alabama StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Alabama

There's nothing better than a delicious burger! Alabamians are known for grilling up some of the best burgers in the country. There's a burger for everyone in the Yellowhammer State, from hamburgers and cheeseburgers to gourmet burgers and over-the-top burgers. Some of them are also quite large and require an equally enormous appetite.
Posted by
Just Go

4 Movies that were filmed in Fort Lauderdale

Lauderdale is a city in the U.S. State of Florida, 25 miles (40 km) north of Miami. The city has an estimated population of 182,437 as of the 2019 census. Fort Lauderdale is named after a series of forts built by the United States during the Second Seminole War.
Illinois StatePosted by
Just Go

Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Illinois?

Illinois is in the Midwest of the United States. Illinois's GDP comes from a diverse economic base, natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum in the south, Chicago in the northeast, small industrial cities, and massive agricultural productivity in the north and center, making it the fifth-largest GDP in the United States.
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

3 movies that were filmed in Lubbock

Lubbock, situated in the Texas High Plains is a beautiful city where several movies took place. The city is home to over 250,000 residents and the 11th most populous city in the state of Texas. Lubbock is also known as the 'Hub City' for being a hub for the economy, health care services, and education.
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Michigan

Michigan is a great attraction not only to tourists but also to many filmmakers worldwide!. Michigan joined the Union of states on January 26, 1837. Until the Civil War, the economy was largely based on agriculture and mining. People from New York favored the state because of its frontier society, while the jobs offered an opportunity to immigrate from England for expertise. As a result, many of the towns' names reflect the way the state was originally settled.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.