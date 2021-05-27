Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleton County, SC

National farm and art tour is coming to Colleton Three local farms and local artists will be featured

walterborolive.com
 6 days ago

A unique new spin on touring farms in South Carolina is coming to Colleton County, giving tour-goers a chance to visit area farms and enjoy artwork from the state’s official folk art center. The South Carolina Ag and Art Tour is the nation’s largest farm and ag tour. It begins...

walterborolive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Bowman, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Art#Art Center#Family Farms#Wine Festival#American Art#Colleton Three#The South Carolina Ag#Clemson Extension#Bowmans Vineyards#The S C Artisans Center#Native American#Colleton County Residents#Touring Farms#Art Tour#Area Farms#Designated Farms#Artists#Artisan Artwork#Artistic Heritage#Southern Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Industry
Related
walterborolive.com

Green Pond native takes national stage

A Colleton County man who has long been educating others on the importance of fighting for your heirs property rights and taking care of this inherited land is now being recognized nationally for his efforts. Joe Hamilton, of Green Pond, is a community advocate for obtaining a clear land title...
Museumscoladaily.com

State Museum now offering discounted tickets to SNAP recipients

The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums For All, a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build museum-going habits. The program supports families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, and allows visiting the museum for $2 per person, up to four people. Those interested must present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. Aircraft Avionics Technician; 2. Warehouse Supervisor; 3. Installation Mechanic; 4. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver; 5. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract); 6. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $44.62/Hour $1606/Weekly; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1713.6 / Week; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,524 per week; 10. Truck Driver Class A CDL Flatbed Local;
Estill, SCPosted by
Estill Post

Events on the Estill calendar

1. 50 In Honor of the Fallen Five-0 Memorial Walk; 2. High Tea with Higbee; 3. Island Rock:The Low Country’s Biggest Reggae Concert; 4. Who WEBE: The Art of Living Culture of the Gullah/Geechee; 5. Your Health For His Kingdom;
Spartanburg, SCwalterborolive.com

Palmetto State’s School for Deaf and Blind has new leader

The S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind is under new leadership. Jolene Madison has been named president of the Spartanburg-based school. Madison has 25 years of experience in special education and previously served as the school’s director of Education and Special Education Services. She also previously worked for the Greenville County School System and has been an administrative assistant principal and special education teacher.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Alligator hunting tags to be chosen through lottery system

Colleton residents who want to alligator hunt this year need to go online to participate in an alligator hunt lottery system in order to earn their tags. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, all gator hunting tags will be issued through a lottery system. This system is done online only at the DNR’s Web site, at www.sc.dnr.gov.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view.Notes: call listing agent for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy R Shuman, Coastal Point RE - Beaufort at 843-906-1159</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Sweatman, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't Miss this Established 64 Acre Property, including a Tree Nursery, Hay Field, Winery, and Wedding Venue, along 1,300 Linear Feet of Road Frontage - Perfectly Suited for a Horse Farm or Growing Crops! Surrounded by Mature Oaks & Pines, this Wide Open & Idyllic Country Paradise is an Ideal Farm or Rental Venue, and it features Multiple Turn-key Amenities! ** Home to Walterboro's Esteemed Lighthouse Winery & Vineyard, this Property is Equipped with Rows & Rows of Ison & Muscadine Grapes, as well as a Charming Pecan Grove, a Well-Established Tree Nursery, and a Hay Field ** Your Horses will feel like Thoroughbreds with Access to a 24 Acre Pasture of Carolina Bermuda Hay! ** This Beautiful & Peaceful 64 Acre Property includes a 3BR/1BA Cottage Home with 1,568sqft, as well as a Stocked Pond with an Island in the Rear of the Property ** Colleton County has Confirmed the Potential for a Couple Additional Homes to be Built on the Property (permit will be required), so there is Plenty of Room for your Family & Hired Farm Hands to Reside ** Surrounding the Wooded Perimeter is an 8ft Deer Fence, which Protects your Events & Crops from the Area's Indigenous Wildlife ** There is a Ton of Storage Space Available, including 3 Storage Sheds and an Open-Pole Barn with Plenty of Room for Storing Tractors & Farming Equipment ** Included in this Expansive Acreage is a Fully-Established Wedding or Rental Venue, which includes a Welcoming Entrance Well with Fountain Feature, a Private Lake Backdrop, a Gazebo Alter, a Heated & Cooled Reception Venue that Hosts 250+ Guests, His & Her Bathrooms, a Catering Prep Kitchen, 25 Wooden Benches, and Plenty of Parking. Tables & Chairs will Convey with the Sale! Renters & Guests will Love being within 7 Miles to I-95 and at least 12 Nearby Hotels. The Seller has also Secured a Permit for a New Building, if needed, which can be Accommodated by the Current Septic System ** If desired, the Rental Venue could easily be Converted into Horse Stables, where you can Offer Monthly Boarding Services for Several Hundred Dollars per Stall! ** The Main Well Currently Supplies the Entire Property with Water. The Watering System will Convey, but the Crop Inventory & Wedding Rental Linens will be Negotiated at Time of Purchase ** The Current Owner is Retiring and has Effortlessly Attracted Interest for Weddings, Wine Tastings, and other Rental Needs with Little-to-No Advertising! With an Acceptable Offer, the Seller is willing to Provide Operational Guidance to the New Lucky Owner! <p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This renovated brick ranch home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet and established neighborhood. It features a durable metal roof. The front porch welcomes you home. As you enter, you're greeted by refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The large updated kitchen boasts new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast/casual dining area. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and feature new carpet. The bathrooms have also been renovated and feature new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new mirrors, and tub/shower combos with updated surrounds. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll also find a storage shed, which is a great place for storing your tools and lawn equipment. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, the medical center, I-95, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come see your new home, today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2hhcmxlc3RvbiUyMFRyaWRlbnQlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RBUlNDLTIxMDA2NTg0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
walterborolive.com

Building relationships

A group of retired men are getting together and quietly working toward improving the lives of senior citizens in Colleton County, one piece of wood at a time. For more than a decade, the friends have met almost monthly to build ramps for people who can no longer climb stairs. The construction crew is called “Faith Builders,” and it is comprised of approximately 20 senior men, aged 63-82.
Walterboro, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“W” is for Walterboro

“W” is for Walterboro (Colleton County; population 5364). Just after the Revolutionary War, rice planters from the Edisto, Combahee, and Ashepoo Ricers, tired of an annual summer jaunt of fifty miles to Charleston, created an alternate refuge from the malarial swamps closer to home. By the 1790s, among local forests and freshwater springs, they built a village that they called Walterboro. Profits from rice and indigo produced by enslaved black labor brought prosperity. In 1817 the town became the seat of Colleton District. An elegant brick courthouse designed by Robert Mills was complete in 1822. Four years later the town was incorporated. In 1828, Robert Barnwell Rhett launched the nullification movement at the Walterboro Courthouse. Throughout the antebellum period in the years preceding the Civil War, Walterboro was a hotbed of states’ rights sentiment.
walterborolive.com

Blocker continues auctioning at age 83

Jimmy Blocker developed a love for auctions when he was 11 years old. Now, at 83, he still continues to do what he loves. “I got the ‘bug’ when I was a kid, catching a ride with farmers from Hendersonville or catching the Greyhound bus near there in the early 50s and riding it to my uncle’s stockyard next to where Benton’s Feed and Seed stands on Highway 15,” said Blocker. The former stockyard is now where Silver Hill subdivision stands.
walterborolive.com

Log A Load For Kids

COLLETON COUNTY - “Log A Load For Kids”, in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, hosted its annual “sporting clays” Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt. Sixty shooters participated in the event that raised $32,140.00 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC in...
Times and Democrat

Celebrate 'Oz' at book signing in Walterboro May 15

WALTERBORO – They say a certain birthday and signing will be “the Baum” on Saturday, May 15, during the WHAM Festival in Walterboro. Help guest author Ron Baxley Jr., himself a fantasy and Oz author, celebrate the 165th anniversary of the birth of original "Oz" author, L. Frank Baum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market café in Walterboro.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

FARMER’S MARKET NOW OPEN

The Colleton County Farmer’s Market opened Saturday, May 1, in conjunction with the WHAM Festival. Crowds shopped for crafts, baked goods and fresh produce while listening to music by Josh Jarman. The Colleton County Arts Council sponsored face painting and the “Community Canvas” Creation Station for kids. The farmer’s market is located at 506 E. Washington Street and is open on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
walterborolive.com

LITTER PICKUP

The American Legion Post 93 sent a special “thank you” to the cadets from Colleton County High School’s JROTC program who helped to pick up litter on Saturday, May 1st. In all, the cadets and the legion members collected 15 bags of trash in two hours. “There is much to do,” said Bob Tiegs, with American Legion Post 93. “And a special thanks to Steve Cinader,” he said.