National farm and art tour is coming to Colleton Three local farms and local artists will be featured

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view. This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.** Surrounded by Mature Oaks & Pines, this Wide Open & Idyllic Country Paradise is an Ideal Farm or Rental Venue, and it features Multiple Turn-key Amenities! ** Home to Walterboro's Esteemed Lighthouse Winery & Vineyard, this Property is Equipped with Rows & Rows of Ison & Muscadine Grapes, as well as a Charming Pecan Grove, a Well-Established Tree Nursery, and a Hay Field ** Your Horses will feel like Thoroughbreds with Access to a 24 Acre Pasture of Carolina Bermuda Hay! ** This Beautiful & Peaceful 64 Acre Property includes a 3BR/1BA Cottage Home with 1,568sqft, as well as a Stocked Pond with an Island in the Rear of the Property ** Colleton County has Confirmed the Potential for a Couple Additional Homes to be Built on the Property (permit will be required), so there is Plenty of Room for your Family & Hired Farm Hands to Reside ** Surrounding the Wooded Perimeter is an 8ft Deer Fence, which Protects your Events & Crops from the Area's Indigenous Wildlife ** There is a Ton of Storage Space Available, including 3 Storage Sheds and an Open-Pole Barn with Plenty of Room for Storing Tractors & Farming Equipment ** Included in this Expansive Acreage is a Fully-Established Wedding or Rental Venue, which includes a Welcoming Entrance Well with Fountain Feature, a Private Lake Backdrop, a Gazebo Alter, a Heated & Cooled Reception Venue that Hosts 250+ Guests, His & Her Bathrooms, a Catering Prep Kitchen, 25 Wooden Benches, and Plenty of Parking. Tables & Chairs will Convey with the Sale! Renters & Guests will Love being within 7 Miles to I-95 and at least 12 Nearby Hotels. The Seller has also Secured a Permit for a New Building, if needed, which can be Accommodated by the Current Septic System ** If desired, the Rental Venue could easily be Converted into Horse Stables, where you can Offer Monthly Boarding Services for Several Hundred Dollars per Stall! ** The Main Well Currently Supplies the Entire Property with Water. The Watering System will Convey, but the Crop Inventory & Wedding Rental Linens will be Negotiated at Time of Purchase ** The Current Owner is Retiring and has Effortlessly Attracted Interest for Weddings, Wine Tastings, and other Rental Needs with Little-to-No Advertising! With an Acceptable Offer, the Seller is willing to Provide Operational Guidance to the New Lucky Owner! As you enter, you're greeted by refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The large updated kitchen boasts new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast/casual dining area. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and feature new carpet. The bathrooms have also been renovated and feature new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new mirrors, and tub/shower combos with updated surrounds. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll also find a storage shed, which is a great place for storing your tools and lawn equipment. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, the medical center, I-95, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come see your new home, today!