Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lone Star Texas Just Passed A ‘Trigger Bill’ – Supreme Court Will Trigger It As Long As Conservatives Succeed

By Adam Casalino
thepatriotjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the age of Joe Biden, it has fallen to conservative states to uphold our values and traditions. And among the states fighting to protect our Constitution, Texas is leading the way. The Lone Star State has been fighting Biden on many fronts. They have sued him over his failed...

thepatriotjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Gun Control#New Texas Gun Law#Democrats#Abortion Law#State Law#Lone Star Texas#The Lone Star State#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#American#Scotus#Key Takeaways#Conservatives#Conservative States#Gov Abbott#Pro Life Cases#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statejurist.org

Texas passes ‘trigger ban’ to outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Texas legislature on Tuesday passed a bill that will criminalize performing an abortion in Texas if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. House Bill 1280 is designed to take effect 30 days after any US Supreme Court ruling limiting the right to abortion. It states that Texans “may not knowingly, perform, induce, or attempt an abortion.” The only exception to this states that abortions are allowed if the mother’s life is at risk or the pregnancy causes a “serious risk of substantial impairment of major bodily function.” However, in each of these cases, the physician is directed to perform the procedure in a way that “provides the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

What is Roe V Wade and which states would instantly ban abortion if it’s overturned?

Attacks on reproductive rights are nothing new, but thanks to the 1973 court decision ofRoe v. Wade, abortion is now recognized as a safe and legal procedure in the US. However, attacks on abortion access are growing at momentous speed. Within the last four years, the US witnessed abortion restrictions at an all-time high. According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, 32 states enacted 394 new abortion restrictions from 2011 to 2017.
Congress & Courtstimesexaminer.com

SCOTUS to Hear Case that Could Break Roe

Last week, the Supreme Court gave the pro-life movement reason to hope! They will hear a case involving a Mississippi pro-life law that bans abortion at 15 weeks gestation next term. The law was signed into Mississippi in 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant. The law provides some exemptions for...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas' voting bill to support Trump's 'Big Lie' will eventually pass. Blame the Supreme Court.

The ultimate (and likely) success of Texas Republican’s efforts to pass a voter suppression bill carefully targeted to make it harder for people in cities — i.e., places where there are large populations of people who are not white and who Republicans believe reliably vote Democrat — to exercise their right to vote will rest on the actions of five critical allies, all justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Motorious

Texas Senate Passes Street Racing Bill

People in Texas have had it with illegal street racing and street takeovers, which helped a bill aimed at stopping the illegal activities pass the state senate recently. Now that bill is expected to be signed into law by Governor Abbott. It will allow law enforcement to seize racers’ cars, which hopefully will act as a deterrent.
Congress & Courtsdepauliaonline.com

Progressives are calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Breyer

Progressives are encouraging Justice Stephen Breyer to resign in hopes that President Joe Biden will appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Breyer, 82, is known for his progressive rulings and opposition to the originalist approach to the Constitution. He politically aligned with Democrats and often agreed with former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Elena Kagan.
Texas StateKSAT 12

Major bills that passed, died in the 87th Texas Legislature

After months of hearings, debates and votes, the regular session for the 87th Texas Legislature came to a close on Monday. The busy session was made even more hectic by the COVID-19 pandemic and a winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days on end in February.
Congress & Courtswallstreetwindow.com

Eugene Clemons May Be Ineligible for the Death Penalty. A Rigid Clinton-Era Law Could Force Him to Be Executed Anyway. – Seth Freed Wessler (06/03/2021)

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. In the spring of 2000, James S. Christie Jr. left his law firm in Birmingham, Alabama, for a short drive to the Shelby County Clerk’s office. He was going to clear up some confusion, a seemingly small technical error that had been bothering him for months. The clerk’s office kept claiming that it had no record of a document Christie said he had filed at the end of the previous December. That document, and its timing, were exceedingly important. It alleged, among other things, that the trial attorneys for a man on death row had defended him so badly, neglecting to call even a single witness to convince the jury to vote against execution, that the man’s right to a fair trial had been compromised.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FOX26

Could Obamacare be unconstitutional?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Supreme Court is entering its last month of the current term, set to make some decisions on a few high-profile cases. Is former President Barack Obama’s Obamacare unconstitutional?. “It might very well be,” said Chicago attorney Karen Conti to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The individual...