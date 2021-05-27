Gabrielle Union Praises Kristen Clarke
Gabrielle Union just praised Kristen Clarke. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account. 'Today’s #WCW is making history 🙌🏾, @kristenclarke. Just yesterday, the Senate confirmed her to lead the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department — making her the first woman AND the first Black woman to hold this post. She has put in the WORK to get where she is today, and has fought hard for justice her whole career,' Gabrielle wrote in her post.celebrityinsider.org