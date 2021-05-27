Gabrielle Union Praises Kristen Clarke

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new children’s book Shady Baby dropped this week and it’s inspired by their 2-year-old baby girl Kaavia James. In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Wade explained how Kaavia’s hilarious facial expressions made them realize there is a story, “It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes. But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people."