Confession: I hate iced chai. I keep buying it because I feel like I should like it, considering my love affair with masala chai and my Indian heritage. Plus, sometimes it's just too damn hot for a traditional cup of chai, but I still need those flavors in my day, you know? Every time I order the iced version, though, I'm faced with a tall, cool glass of blandness that's watered down, syrupy, and resembles chai only in name. When I make it at home, it's not much better. What I crave is an ice-cold cup bursting with slightly sweetened aromatic spices that dance alongside the tannic tea and creamy milk in harmony. Is that so hard?