Why the New York Knicks Will Be NBA Finals Favorites Next Season

 6 days ago

Jason Smith: “You can see that the Knicks are a limited team, but how many stars are watching this series, seeing this team, seeing the excitement of Madison Square Garden, seeing the energy around the team, and how well they play together, and saying to themselves ‘I’D LIKE TO GO PLAY THERE.’ The Knicks are a great place to go. Look at MSG, look at it rockin’, look at the team. ‘I can go win there’, ‘I can get my points’ whether it’s Steph Curry, or it’s Bradley Beal, because that’s all the Knicks are missing, a guy to take the scoring burden off who you can plop in at small forward or shooting guard… Steph Curry has gotta leave at some point and Bradley Beal wants out of Washington really bad. Kawhi Leonard could be the guy after this year… The image of New York and of the Knicks has changed immensely over the course of this year. Tonight was the night where it was like ‘I can get caught up in the excitement again, look at what playoff basketball is like at Madison Square Garden.’ It became even easier for the Knicks to say they’re going to get somebody this offseason because they’re not far away. They are that one shooting guard or small forward away from being a championship contender. They have everything else on the team that they need. The Knicks became even more of a destination with their win tonight… The Knicks are done being the doormat… A few months from now it’s gonna be ‘boy, ya know the Knicks are a trendy pick to win the NBA title this year!' That’s how close the Knicks are.” (Full Audio Above)

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

NBANew York Post

Knicks’ Obi Toppin may be demoted in NBA playoffs

The first round of the playoffs might be the tale of two Knicks rookies. Though combo guard Immanuel Quickley will likely have prominent role off the bench, Knicks lottery pick Obi Toppin may see his minutes reduced, The Post has learned. Atlanta is expecting less of Toppin as a backup...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Post: It’s All Happening, People!

Okay, I came up with that modified headline. Julius Randle raised his arms at the buzzer that ended the game and the regular season after the Knicks survived Sunday like they always seem to do. Bring on Hotlanta!. The Knicks finished up their riveting regular season at the Garden on...
NBAchatsports.com

However the playoffs go, the New York Knicks are OK.

The Houston Rockets finished 17-55, the worst record of any team in this 72-game season. You have to be bad to fail 76% of the time, and they were: Houston had a 20-game losing streak, a seven-game slide and not one, not two, but three five-game runs of Ls. The Rockets spent nearly 60% of the season on losing streaks of at least five games. That is some opulent suckitude.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAchatsports.com

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBAchatsports.com

What's Elfrid Payton's role for the Knicks in the playoffs?

Celtics guard Romeo Langford drives to the basket as Knicks guard Elfrid Payton defends during the second half of an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Credit: AP/Vincent Carchietta. One question certainly facing the Knicks entering the postseason: What is going on with Elfrid Payton? The Knicks point...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

How Should the Knicks Be Recognized in End-of-Season Awards?

After shocking pundits and fans with a 41-win season, the Knicks have several viable contenders for the NBA’s end-of-season awards. With a win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the New York Knicks clinched the no. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the 2020–21 NBA regular season, finishing with a record of 41-31. That is an extraordinary accomplishment. In the first full season under Tom Thibodeau and Leon Rose, the Knicks flipped a group projected to win 22 games into a pseudo-contender and the franchise from punchline into a respected enterprise.
NBANew York Post

Elfrid Payton hits rock bottom at worst possible time for Knicks

Knicks starting point guard Elfrid Payton has a week of practice to get out of his horrendous funk — and perhaps stave off a playoff benching. Payton, who never lost his starting job even when Derrick Rose surged, hit rock bottom in the Knicks’ 96-92 win over Boston Lite on Sunday at the Garden that clinched home-court advantage for the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks Season in Review

The New York Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Knicks and Hawks finished the regular season with identical 41-31 records but took distinctly different paths to get there. The Knicks are a gritty, defensive-minded team that wildly over-performed expectations...
NBAorlandopinstripedpost.com

SB Nation Reacts: When might the Magic again rise to relevance?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Orlando Magic fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. As the Magic-less playoffs approach, the biggest surprise of the season is likely...