Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

HGTV renews '100 Day Dream Home' featuring Tampa Bay couple

By Julie Salomone
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLKxu_0aD2ljvx00

A Tampa Bay couple celebrates success as hosts of a popular HGTV series called "100 Day Dream Home."

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt build homes in 100 days or less in the Tampa Bay area.

The sophomore season of "100 Day Dream Home" attracted 23.9 total million viewers. HGTV has picked up an additional 10 one-hour episodes of the series.

"We have been just very grateful because it is very scary when you put yourself out there, very vulnerable and we’ve had so much positive feedback. To be honest, I was nervous about that and I think the other cool part is just to see the Tampa community is booming right now. At the same time, we’re kind of launching and taking off with the show," said Mika Kleinschmidt.

Families come to the couple with a budget and an idea. The couple builds them a dream home. Brian oversees construction while Mika focuses on interior design.

"Our clients come to us in different stages. About 50% of them will actually already own a lot and they are looking for somebody to help them start the process to build and then we have some that literally have the budget, the dream in their mind and don’t have the lot so we help them find the location and start from there," said Mika.

"We're really telling the family's stories even more. Yes, it’s about the construction. It’s about the design process, but it’s about why they need the home in 100 days or less and that’s what we’re super excited to show off in season 3," said Brian.

The couple was also recently crowned winners of HGTV's competition series, "Rock the Block" in April. The couple won after having the home with the highest appraisal value.

"Four identical houses, all side by side, same block with the identical layout, identical budget. The team at the end of six weeks that can bring the most added value wins the whole thing," said Brian.

The couple said they are grateful for their success and they love showing off the Tampa Bay community.

"We’re just super grateful on this ride that HGTV is taking us on. It’s kind of cool to take the community on the ride with us," said Brian.

The new season of "100 Day Dream Home" is expected to air in early 2022.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Day Dream#Tampa Bay Area#Interior Design#Hgtv#Dream Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

HGTV Orders New Series Starring Married Home Design Couple

HGTV has ordered a new show featuring one of your favorite couples from the network. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that HGTV ordered a series starring Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The new series, which will follow the married couple as they help families move into their new places, will be titled The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find forever homes

Melanie is a 3-year-old mixed breed female dog. She loves meeting people and prefers male dogs. Melanie is active, curious and adventurous. She’s looking for a weekend warrior as her human bestie. She comes spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, e-mail adoptions@mymanatee.org. Pinellas — Coal. Coal is a 7-month-old...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Why Thursday is the best day to sell a house in Tampa Bay

The best time to list a home for sale in Tampa Bay is on a Thursday before Labor Day, according to a new Zillow analysis. Why it matters: When 57.5% of Tampa-area homes are selling within a week, a few days can make a difference. The state of play: Homes listed on Thursday typically sell faster than any other day of the week in our area. Houses put up for sale on a Sunday tend to sit on the market longer than expected. Worth noting: That Thursday rush could simply be because Thursday is the most popular day to list a home in Tampa, according to Zillow.And, of course, Sunday is also the least popular day to list a home.
TV & Videos995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 6/18/2021

We put together some of our favorite clips from this week and we call it The Week That was. Hope you enjoy it. On today’s Second Date Update Maureen called us up and wanted to call out Steve to see if he would do something on the phone that he also did on the date. We didn’t know what it would be, but we found out very quickly what it was.
Massena, NYwwnytv.com

Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Connecticut couple won the lottery - and found their dream home in northern New York. Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley will be featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” show at 8 PM Friday. They call it “Border Town Bonanza.”. But why Massena? The...
PopSugar

20 Outdoor Pieces on Etsy That Will Fulfill Your HGTV Home Makeover Dreams

It's time to give your outdoor space a makeover and turn it into a slice of paradise. From stylish fire pits to eccentric birdhouses and, of course, fairy lights that will give your space a romantic ambience, Etsy has a unique selection of outdoor furniture and decor you won't find anywhere else. Whether you have a modern aesthetic with clean and sleek lines or a classic and cozy wicker vibe, there's something for every taste. It's finally time to have some fun in the sun, and we need to set the vibe with 20 of the coolest outdoor furniture and decor finds on Etsy.
Tampa, FLphl17.com

9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A gator measuring more than 9 feet long was found on a Florida couple’s lanai early Wednesday morning. Mark and Pam Pomfret of Tampa say they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of the gator knocking on their doors and attempting to get into their living room.
Restaurants995qyk.com

Celebrate National Donut Day With Free Deals In Tampa Bay

Today is National Donut Day and 91% of people say they like or love donuts and only 1% of us hate them. Glazed donuts are our favorite type of donut The top five are glazed, Boston cream, chocolate frosted, jelly donuts and chocolate cake donuts. Here are the deals you...
Key Largo, FLfloridasportsman.com

Dream bay Resort?

Any info on this place on Key Largo? Girlfriend has an invite for July 4th weekend. Any suggestions for lures/bait from a jetty they have? Maybe local offshore trips in case I pull the trigger on one? Just looking to fill in the time between sleep and adult beverages. Thanks!
Tampa, FLmynews13.com

8 quintessential Tampa Bay Father's Day experiences

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — You know what Florida fathers don’t need for Father’s Day?. Or any one “thing,” for that matter. Why get Dad another pair of Dockers when you can treat him to a uniquely Tampa Bay experience that will not only make new memories, but help boost a local economy just coming out of a year-long lockdown?
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Last-minute local Father's Day gifts around Tampa Bay

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift, look no further!. There are tons of Tampa Bay-centric gifts for every type of dad out there, and we've rounded up a bunch of great ideas for you. The starstruck sports fan: You can get dad a special shoutout Cameo from members...
Albuquerque, NMachrnews.com

Mechanical Contractor Couple Uses Hydronics to Heat Their Dream Home

Keefer and Dorian Rader, owners of Outlaw Mechanical, refer to their firm as “The Boiler Experts,” but they could easily change their motto to “The Home Improvement Experts.” After all, they’re licensed mechanical contractors as well as licensed general contractors. Outlaw Mechanical has served the greater Albuquerque, New Mexico, area...
Tampa, FLtampabayparenting.com

Father’s Day in Tampa Bay: Places where dad gets in FREE + MORE fun

Still haven’t made plans for Father’s Day in Tampa? It’s not too late to plan a last minute day of fun the whole family will enjoy!. Dads get in Free on Father’s Day Sunday with any full price paid admission. Use this visit to check out the NEW Video Game Revolution exhibit and let dad step back into his childhood gaming days and even play some of those old games! He can even experience the esport gaming of today. mosi.org.