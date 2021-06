It’s time for celebration, angst for Florida’s Class of 2021 | May 26. Wow. Thank you, Gov. Ron DeSantis for the $1,000 bonus for teaching students in person and at home simultaneously this entire school year during a pandemic. That was not exactly a win/win, so the $1,000 will really cheer teachers up. Of course, it won’t cover the increases in our auto insurance or make much of a dent in the rising costs of gas and groceries. And it definitely won’t be felt at all with our skyrocketing rents, but the $1,000 will buy us a ticket out of Florida, at least, so thanks!