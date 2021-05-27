The 'Friends' Reunion That Lost Its Nerve
(This piece about the Friends reunion gives away things that happen on the Friends reunion. Be warned!) Well, there it is. The One With The Nostalgia — sort of. Originally, nostalgia was understood to be a weighted and sad feeling — a disorder, even, a disruptive and painful longing for home. It came from the same root as pain-related words like fibromyalgia and analgesic. It wasn't quite the same thing as reminiscing with your college friends or telling funny stories about your kids when they were growing up. And it definitely wasn't the same thing as a clip show.