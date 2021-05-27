A DEEPER LETTING GO

What value is there in keeping our ideas to ourselves? This is so common. Loads of people have “great” ideas. Some share them with others. Few execute them. So I’m certain that we are getting something out of safely hoarding (or hiding) our great ideas. In my podcast An Interview With Melissa Llarena, I’ve interviewed several innovators, freelancers, and artists who did the opposite. They had the courage and made the effort to execute their ideas and that’s why they are admired. Chances are we noticed their ideas and then did the work to find out who was behind them. Sure, some of us might excuse ourselves with the thinking that we couldn’t execute all of our great ideas. Yet, I’ve witnessed some heavy hitters consistently manage to test their great ideas or outsource them. I haven’t seen too many people with guts hoard their great ideas. A British celebrity photographer I interviewed on my podcast is a great example. In his case, his “idea” was sharing his hobby photos.