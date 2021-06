TALLAHASSEE — Local governments were largely spared from vetoes made by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a part of the state’s $100 billion budget. But some Tampa Bay area programs were among the unlucky few to have their funding stripped by Florida’s chief executive. DeSantis announced Wednesday that he had vetoed nearly $9 million in Tampa Bay-area projects — a sum that reflected the small overall number of budget vetoes. In Florida, the state Legislature crafts the annual budget, but the governor has the power to veto individual line items.