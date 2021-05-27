Cancel
San Antonio, TX

SAMA expands their reach with three new public murals this summer

By Camille Sauers for MySA
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) announced yesterday that they’ll be painting three new murals across the city this summer. The effort is backed by a $20,000 Art Bridges Grant and is in collaboration with San Anto Cultural Arts and the San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum.

