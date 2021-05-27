Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 leak just revealed a major upgrade

By Kris Holt
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Google Pixel 6 could get a serious graphics upgrade over the Pixel 5, giving it the GPU power to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S21. That's going by a now-deleted note spotted by XDA on Google's internal bug tracker that mentioned a device called P21 — supposedly the Pixel 6 — and suggests Google's next phone could come with the Mali-G78 GPU. That's the same powerful graphics processor found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 used by the likes of the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
409K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Samsung Exynos#Google Camera#Qualcomm#Oppo#Mali G78
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonestechthelead.com

Google Pixel Smartphones Will Get Time Lapse Astrophotography

Taking photos of the night sky used to be a forte of hand-held cameras with a physical slow shutter speed, a tripod and of course, long exposure times. Attempting to take the same type of photos with a smartphone has historically never really lived up to expectations, but after a lot of trial and error, Google’s Pixel devices have been the ones to finally rise up to the challenge.
Cell Phonesava360.com

Google Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13

The big smartphone battle of the year is coming very soon, Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6. These phones will be the best Apple and Google have to offer, and if the rumors are true, we're in for a treat! Let's take an early look at what you can expect from Apple's iPhone 13 and Google's Pixel 6.
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Google Pixel Buds A review

If you can live without things like wireless charging and noise cancelling - and want to prioritise smart features - then the Pixel Buds A-Series are the ones to buy. Although they didn’t arrive at Google I/O as some people expected, the Pixel Buds A-Series are now official and are the firm’s cheapest wireless earbuds yet.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Google Pixel 6 Leaked: With Snapdragon 870, Android 12

The appearance of Google’s Pixel 6 series mobile phones has been exposed. This product will use a three-stage back cover with three rear cameras, including the standard version and Pixel 6 Pro. In the second half of this year, Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro series phones will also arrive as scheduled. Although the expected sales of these two types of mobile phones cannot be compared, Google Pixel 6 will still bring us many new features worth looking forward to. Foreign media TomsGuide summarized the breaking news of the two mobile phones and compared them.
Technologyeasybranches.com

Google readies the "A" team of its Pixel Buds – Pickr - Pickr

It's been around a year since Google showed off the second-gen Pixel Buds, and there's now a sequel of sorts, with the A-series. Audio-only social networking is trending more than ever before. After the successful launch of Clubhouse in 2020, all the major social media platforms starte... PCMag.com. 24 hours...
Electronicsvoonze.com

Google sells budget Pixel Buds A headphones

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Pixel Buds A is the budget series of wireless headphones from Google. The Internet giant has just announced its launch with a pricebelow the $ 100 barrier. Google follows the strategy of offering cheaper alternatives...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Google’s Pixel Buds A Series are an exercise in earbud cost cutting

In 2017, the company entered the wireless earbud space with the first-gen Pixel Buds. The product was certainly an original take on the category, both in terms of design and features. Ultimately, however, it fell flat. But an “A” for effort, I guess. The second-gen product, introduced in April of last year, corrected a lot of their predecessor’s problems, mostly by delivering a more straightforward approach.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are true wireless earbuds for $99

Google has revealed its new true wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, cutting the price to under $100 in the process. Following on from the 2020 Pixel Buds, the new Pixel Buds A look much the same as their predecessors but – like the Pixel 4a did in phones – brings the tech in at a lower cost.
Cell PhonesPosted by
newschain

Google Pixel 5: Don't Wait

Improve your WiFi with the Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System: https://www.netgear.com/orbi/products.aspx?utm_source=Influencer&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Q220InfluencerCampaignJR Google's Pixel 4 was a good phone, but it isn't my favorite Android device anymore. That crown has gone to OnePlus and the OnePlus 8 line of devices. After using the device on and off again for several weeks, I've realized polished the phones are. Sure, they aren't perfect and perhaps a bit too expensive, but there's a lot here that I hope Google mimics on the Google Pixel 5. -OnePlus 8 Pro Specs- Colors: Onyx Black/Glacial Green/Ultramarine Blue 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 6.78" Fluid AMOLED, 3168x1440 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 IP68 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 8 MP Telephoto rear cameras (+5MP Color Filter camera) 16MP front camera 4510 mAh In-screen fingerprint scanner Starts at $899 ($999 model tested) -Videos Featured- Google Pixel 5 Trailer Concept Introduction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIkSXR1yHcQ Motion and Final Cut Pro X templates click here: https://www.motionvfx.com/ GEAR: https://kit.co/JonRettinger/youtube-gear-2020 My music comes from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettinger Follow me! Website: https://www.jon4lakers.tech Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4Lakers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/ #OnePlus8 #Android.
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Google launches its affordable Pixel Buds A-Series

Google launches its latest AirPods competitor with the new and affordable Pixel Buds A-Series. Priced at $99, the earbuds aim to bring premium features at an impressive value such as custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers and all-day battery life with 5 hours of playback, 2.5 hours of talk time, and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case. The buds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, sweat and water-resistance, and capacitive touch sensors to navigate through your music or control Google Assistant.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Google revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in September 2020, joining the Pixel 4a that was announced earlier in the year. With three Pixel models to choose from - and all launching in a pretty narrow window of 2020, just how do these phones compare against each other?
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best Google Pixel 4 XL cases 2021

With that fun Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest software goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome. It's also made entirely of glass and metal and needs to be protected at all costs. We've spent hours scouring the internet for the best Pixel 4 XL cases to get for your new Google phone, and these came out on top.
Electronicslifewire.com

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series Available for Preorder

Google officially announced the new Pixel Buds A-Series on Thursday for $99. The new Buds are available for preorder with a June 17 release, and come in olive green or white. While the Pixel Buds A-Series offer the same crisp sound quality as the 2020 Pixel Buds model, The Verge reports that they have an overall louder volume level.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Google announces Pixel Buds A-Series for just $99

Google today announced the new Pixel Buds A-Series which will be available for just $99. The Pixel Buds A-series will deliver great sound, decent battery life and native Google Assistant support. Highlights of Pixel Buds A-Series:. Custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers deliver full, clear and natural sound, with the...
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Google Pixel phones can now shoot Night Sight videos

Google shared a slew of announcements at its I/O developer conference just last month, and some of the new features are already rolling out. In its latest feature drop, the company is bringing things like Locked Folder in Photos and Night Sight videos to Pixel phones, in addition to a handful of other updates.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are finally coming on June 17th for $99

We thought they were coming via a random press release, then we thought they were coming at Google I/O, but now the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are officially official and are coming in two weeks. The Pixel Buds A are Google’s latest earbuds and you really won’t be able to tell them apart from the Pixel Buds that launched last year.