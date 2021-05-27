Cancel
County lines: More than 1,000 arrested in UK drug gangs crackdown

By Celine Wadhera
 6 days ago

More than 1,000 people associated with county lines have been arrested since 17 May, as part of a national crackdown on the drug dealing gangs.

Weapons and drugs were also seized, with police forces across the country confiscating 33 guns and 219 knives. The National Crime Agency seized more than 600kg of cocaine and 17kg of heroin as part of the operation.

It’s thought that there are currently around 600 county lines gangs operating in the UK, down from 2,000 in 2019. These gangs are known for using dedicated mobile phone lines to sell drugs in rural areas; in this week’s raids, 80 of these phone lines were identified. County lines are also known for exploiting children drug couriers and forcing vulnerable people to shelter their drug-related activities in their homes.

During the week of action, police forces across the country visited 904 of these suspected homes, and protected 1,138 vulnerable people, including 573 children, as part of the operation.

Deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for county lines, said that the police response to county lines had “increased substantially” over the past year-and-a-half, adding that forces had been “relentless” in their pursuit of the perpetrators, whilst seeking to protect people who were being exploited.

He continued: “Intensification weeks like this allow us to dedicate a burst of activity and resources nationally, highlighting to the public our absolute determination to rid communities of this abhorrent crime.”

The deputy assistant commissioner also issued a warning to remain vigilant, and look for signs of people being exploited.

“This may be a child with unexplained cash, a new expensive phone or clothing, suddenly going missing, in possession of rail tickets or taxi receipts, a change in behaviour and new people suddenly appearing at a house or flat.

"If you are concerned then please contact your local police force or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
