Saint Marys, PA

St. Marys Community Pool set to open for summer June 5

By Brianne Fleming bfleming@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Community Pool, located at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue, will open for splashing summer fun on Saturday, June 5. Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said hours will be Monday through Friday from noon-7 p.m. and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The pool will close Aug. 20.

www.thecourierexpress.com
