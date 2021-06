Are you hopping from one thing to the next, lacking the luxury of slowing down, gathering your thoughts and putting your feet up for a moment?Forgive me if what you are reading seems a bit rushed. I gotta hurry up and get this done and get started on something else. When I'm done with that, I need to swing by the store and pick up a few things – and I should probably grab a bite to eat … we'll see if I have enough time. There's that 3 o'clock back at the office. Sound familiar? Is this your speed,...