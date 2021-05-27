Lazy Oaf Takes Us Back to 2001 With Nostalgic Collection
Following the release of its Oafleisure collection, Lazy Oaf is back with another vibrant range. Dubbed “2001,” the line evokes a feeling of nostalgia. “2001 has a special place in our hearts as it is the year I started Lazy Oaf, hand-printing T-shirts and selling my pieces on a market stall. Twenty years later, Lazy Oaf is still here despite so many fails, floods and fires,” Lazy Oaf’s founder and director Gemma Shiel shared in a press release. “We are planning a calendar of special projects across the year including this collection, which is a love letter to 2001, back to where it all began. The range is a nod to the fashions and original inspirations that fed back into why I started Lazy Oaf in the first place.”hypebae.com