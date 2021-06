I call it Wayne Syndrome—as in Bruce Wayne. The Batman rights wrongs—no matter what the cost. He’s heroic almost to a fault, and sometimes at the expense of whoever or whatever he’s trying to save. Justice no matter what. I used to think like that, too. When I was younger, I’d see what I considered to be an injustice in the world, and I’d dig my heels into the dirt and do exactly that. I’d use my swell of righteous indignation to try and change the world through sheer will power and brute force. I suffered from Wayne Syndrome. I’d see something wrong and fly into Batman mode. It rarely ended well. Over time and a lot of hard kicks in the teeth, I finally learned how to change up my game.