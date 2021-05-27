Check Out These Lesser-Known Hotel Brands

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMany travelers are easily familiar with the largest brand names in hospitality like Marriott or Hilton, which manage hotels on every inhabited continent. But there are also several smaller hotel brands for travelers to choose from. Some of the brands may be new and growing, while others may have established themselves in Asia or Europe and are newcomers to the North American continent. We've compiled a list of hotel brands that are smaller and growing, from Atlantic to Pacific and everywhere in between.

Middle Easthospitalitynet.org

‘Best Hotel Brand In The Middle East'

Rotana has won three coveted awards at the 2021 edition of the Business Traveller Middle East Awards. The hospitality group was awarded ‘Best Hotel Brand in the Middle East' for the fifth consecutive year while its Centro brand bagged ‘Best Budget Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ and Park Rotana was crowned ‘Best Business Hotel in Abu Dhabi’.
Wyndham, VAhotelbusiness.com

Wyndham launches Registry Collection Hotels brand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its 21st brand, Registry Collection Hotels, adding a luxury offering to the upper end of the company’s growing portfolio. The brand’s flagship resort is the 144-room, all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun in Mexico. The launch of Registry Collection Hotels comes at a time when...
Designers & Collectionshiplatina.com

6 Summer Collections from Latina-Owned Brands You Need to Check Out

Summer is almost officially here and as we slowly transition to post-pandemic life we’re excited to actually get out of our loungewear (though not for long, let’s be real) and enjoy outings with our friends. But we’re not the only ones on the move, the economy is also once again improving and small businesses are reviving after an undoubtedly difficult year. We’re all about supporting Latina entrepreneurs like Jen Zeano of Jen Zeano Designs and Joanna and Leslie, the duo behind Vive Cosmetics, who have dedicated their brands to elevating Latinidad. Read on to discover the latest collections from some of our favorite Latina-owned brands that’ll keep you looking stylish this summer.
Lifestylejamesedition.com

The best places to live in Italy for expats: first-rate, lesser-known locations.

Italy: Long Mediterranean coastlines, wonderful regional food, and glistening lakes – these are just a handful of the country’s highlights. The birthplace of Ferrari and Lamborghini, and home to an array of top golf courses, Italy was named one of the most idyllic countries to live by Forbes. Today, it has the second-best Residence-by-Investment Program, according to Henley & Partners.
TravelTravelPulse

Personal Travel Experiences Are Key To Closing Sales

For most travel agents, personal travel experiences have historically proven key to closing sales – and particularly so during the pandemic. “By sharing our experiences, we show our expertise in navigating the complexities of travel during this time,” said Becky Lukovic of Bella Travel Planning, a Travel Experts affiliate. As...
TravelMotley Fool

Hyatt 'Explor-cations' Offer Local Experiences Starting This Summer

These new local experiences can make your next trip more memorable and exciting. According to the CDC, over 50% of the entire United States population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With people feeling safer and life slowly returning back to normal, travel is once again becoming popular.
IndustryLodging

WorldHotels Collection Reveals Brand Refresh

PHOENIX—WorldHotels Collection has revealed refreshed branding that includes new logos and updated mission and vision statements. The brand refresh comes as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary with the theme “A WORLD Reimagined.”. “Our 50th anniversary is a significant milestone, providing us with the ideal opportunity to lean into the...
Lifestylemorns.ca

Wyndham Hotels signs Smy partnership in Spain

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Smy Hotels, a fast-growing hotel group and operator headquartered in Spain, have signed a new non-exclusive agreement to develop 20 hotels across key destinations. Hotels are expected to open in Spain, Portugal and Italy over the next ten years. The new partnership will further accelerate...
Economyfranchising.com

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Europe

Atocha Hotel Madrid opens doors to guests, marking the brand’s debut in Europe. Embracing the distinct culture of their local neighbourhoods, the hotel joins a global portfolio of almost 60 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties, providing the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel. In the coming months, the brand will continue its European expansion with the opening of Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees, Se Catedral Hotel Porto and The Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Travel advisors' role in sustainable travel

Much of the focus on sustainability in travel has been on suppliers and travelers. We want to know what tour operators, hotels and cruise ships are doing to provide travelers with green experiences or which ones support local communities. And we put high expectations on travelers to behave in a...
TravelTravelPulse

Finding Luxury in Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit continues to draw visitors in with its stunning views and welcoming atmosphere, and it doesn’t take long for travelers to fall in love with this Pacific treasure. The destination appeals to all types of travelers but checks all the boxes for those in search of a luxurious vacation.
Lifestylethegentlemansjournal.com

These are the most luxurious hotels in the world

Are you aching for some luxury? We've carefully curated a list of the most luxurious hotels in the world, from New York, to Turkey, to India. A luxury hotel is a thing of beauty. It’s almost like an art form — one that will see guests checking out feeling more rested and restored than they could ever have thought possible, while simultaneously leaving them stunned by the architectural delights and breathtaking surroundings they’ve been party to.
Philadelphia, PATrendHunter.com

Private Luxury Lifestyle Clubs

This private lifestyle club, dubbed the Filter Club, is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Designed by M-Rad, the club is owned by David Gustadt, who drew from his experience in hospitality. He teamed up with other industry workers to create a 136,000 square foot, leading-edge technology lifestyle space with his prior knowledge.
Amagansett, NYNew York Post

The 9 hottest Hamptons hotels to check out for summer 2021

Unprecedented sky-high prices and a serious lack of inventory have made it a daunting process to find temporary Hamptons homes this summer, but that doesn’t mean you have to be shut out of the East End experience. Below are some of the most inviting. It’s just steps to the sand...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Take Up to 60 Percent Off Hotel Stays During Expedia's Travel Week Sale

Book some of our favorite hotels—like the Virgin Las Vegas and PUBLIC Hotel—at major discounts during the site's weeklong sale. All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our fingers have been...