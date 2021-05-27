Check Out These Lesser-Known Hotel Brands

Summer is almost officially here and as we slowly transition to post-pandemic life we’re excited to actually get out of our loungewear (though not for long, let’s be real) and enjoy outings with our friends. But we’re not the only ones on the move, the economy is also once again improving and small businesses are reviving after an undoubtedly difficult year. We’re all about supporting Latina entrepreneurs like Jen Zeano of Jen Zeano Designs and Joanna and Leslie, the duo behind Vive Cosmetics, who have dedicated their brands to elevating Latinidad. Read on to discover the latest collections from some of our favorite Latina-owned brands that’ll keep you looking stylish this summer.