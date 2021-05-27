After a dormant 2020, the Inland Northwest film industry is ready for its close-up

It's not every day you see a feature film crew on the sidewalks of Spokane, and it's even rarer to see Spokane actually playing itself on a big screen. The upcoming indie dramedy All Those Small Things is not only set in Eastern Washington, it's practically an advertisement for the transformative charm of the region. Shot in and around Spokane at the tail end of 2019, it's about a veteran British TV personality, played by Game of Thrones' James Faulkner, who travels to the rural Inland Northwest in the throes of an existential crisis. He's a proverbial fish out of water, a posh gentleman in a landscape of trailer parks and dive bars, but he's soon won over by the eccentric but welcoming locals.