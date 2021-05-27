Good news for recovery: $68 million for affordable housing
Last year was tough for everyone: from the pandemic to the murder of George Floyd, to the virulence of the national election, to budget shortfalls locally, we have had to adapt and to struggle for a better future. Amidst all the damage the pandemic has caused, the production and preservation of affordable housing also lagged over the past year. Budget shortfalls put construction projects on hold; and, despite dozens of willing sellers of large apartment buildings, acquisition funding has not been prioritized.www.sfexaminer.com