I've been away from people for over a year, living off work-from-home devices. While I've changed a lot in the past year, so has Apple: The company's moved to an entirely new line of custom-made M1 chips in Macs that have dramatically improved performance and battery life. Now those chips have arrived in the new iPad Pro, along with 5G. Has the iPad Pro just made the leap to supercomputer? Or is it another, nicer version of the 2020 iPad Pro I reviewed at the beginning of my still-ongoing WFH life?