Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Victorians wouldn’t be in lockdown today if it wasn’t for the Morrison government’s failures on vaccines and quarantine. Mr Chalmers pressed Treasurer Josh Frydenberg over his refusal to provide any additional support to small businesses and workers hardest hit. “The Morrison government has provided more than $45 billion already to families and businesses across Victoria,” Mr Frydenberg said. “Now the state Treasurer of Victoria has confirmed that the state government has delivered $13 billion, so that is less than one-third than what we the federal level have delivered. “The people of Victoria have received a per capita basis more from the Morrison government over the course of COVID than any other state or territory. “More than any other state or territory. And we have provided more than $28 billion of JobKeeper payments to the people of Victoria.”