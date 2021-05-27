Cancel
Scouts suffer worst membership slump since second world war

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scouts movement lost more volunteers and youth members in the last year than at any time since the outbreak of the second world war, as Covid lockdowns ended weekly meetings and forced helpers to step back. Active membership slumped by a quarter over the past year, with 117,000 fewer...

www.theguardian.com
